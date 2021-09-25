Chhattisgarh: 17-year-old woman raped, 5 molested in govt residential coaching middle

Jashpur: In Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, a 17-year-old woman residing in a central authority residential coaching middle for otherwise abled youngsters used to be raped via the middle’s dad or mum and allegedly molested 5 different women. . After registering the FIR, the police have despatched the women for clinical exam.Additionally Learn – Viral Video: A drunken instructor used to be noticed mendacity at the ground in a central authority college like this

The police gave this data on Friday. A minor used to be sexually assaulted and 5 different women, elderly between 14 and 16, had been molested. In line with the police, a watchman and caretaker of the learning middle also are being concerned on this. Each the accused had been arrested.

Chhattisgarh | A lady used to be allegedly raped, 5 extra women had been molested at a coaching middle for handicaps We’re submitting FIR, women despatched for clinical exam. We’re interrogating the two accused – safety guard & caretaker of the middle: Pratibha Pandey, Addl SP Jashpur(24.09) %.twitter.com/myAVvOkV19 – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

Jashpur Superintendent of Police Vijay Aggarwal stated that the incident came about on September 22 on the residential coaching middle of ‘Divyangs’ and the police swung into motion once you have knowledge on this regard on Thursday evening.

SP Agrawal stated that on receiving the ideas, the Further Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the district used to be despatched to the middle for investigation at the side of a workforce of ladies body of workers, throughout which it used to be discovered {that a} minor used to be sexually assaulted and 14 to 16 years previous. 5 different women below the age of 5 had been molested.

Jashpur Further SP Pratibha Pandey stated, “We’re registering an FIR, the women had been despatched for clinical exam. We’re interrogating the two accused, the protection guard and the caretaker of the centre.

