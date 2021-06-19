Chhattisgarh: 3 youths who got here to the marriage raped two women, took them to the woodland at the pretext of using round within the automobile

3 males raped two minor women all through a marriage in Surguja: of Chhattisgarh (Chhattisgarh) Okay Surguja (Surge) A case of rape with two minor women has come to the fore. This incident happened in Sitapur police station space of ​​Surguja, when 3 boys who got here to the procession in a marriage took 2 minor women of their automobile and raped them in a abandoned and wooded space. Police mentioned that an FIR has been lodged on this case (Case registered towards 3 males for raping two minor women all through a marriage in Surguja) and one accused has been arrested. Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: Ladies Naxalites killed in come across in Bastar, many guns together with AK-47 recovered

It’s been instructed that the accused had been conversant in the ladies and took the ladies within the automobile and took them to the woodland at the pretext of turning them into acquaintances and raped each the ladies there. ( rape with two minor women) did. Additionally Learn – This actress accused the businessman of rape, mentioned – I’ve been wandering for 4 days, everybody …

Chhattisgarh | Case registered towards 3 males for allegedly raping two minor women all through a marriage in Surguja. The accused had been identified to the sufferers, one in every of them has been arrested. We’re investigating the subject: Rupesh Narang, Station In-charge, Sitapur PS (18.06) percent.twitter.com/DC8KEughx5 Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: 5 Ladies Of Similar Circle of relatives Died In Street Coincidence – ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

The station in-charge mentioned, “3 boys who got here to the procession took 2 minor women of their automobile and raped them. An FIR was once registered within the subject. One accused was once arrested. “

Rupesh Narang, SHO of Sitapur police station mentioned, a case has been registered towards 3 individuals for allegedly raping two minor women all through a wedding in Surguja. The accused had been identified to the sufferers, one in every of them has been arrested. We’re probing the subject.