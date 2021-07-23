Chhattisgarh: 4 boys who got here out for morning run died after being hit via a truck

Raipur: Chhattisgarh (Chhattisgarh) of Kanker district (most cancers district) Within the morning, 4 boys who got here out within the race have died after being hit via a truck. The police registered a case. Police officers of Kanker district of Chhattisgarh mentioned on Friday that 4 boys Pushpraj Nagesh, Hitesh Nag, Kamlesh Dehari (all 16 years) and Roshan Rana had been hit via a truck close to Bardevri village beneath Kanker police station house of ​​the district within the early hours of these days. (15) died (died after being hit via a truck).Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh HC denies intervening time aid to suspended IPS officer GP Singh in sedition case

Police officers mentioned that like each morning, the 4 boys had long past out for a run and after they had been at the financial institution of a drain, the truck hit them and on this incident all 4 died at the spot.

The truck motive force fled after the incident and later the villagers began challenging the arrest of the truck motive force. Police officers mentioned that the police and native management officers defined to the villagers, then they left and the our bodies had been despatched for autopsy. He mentioned that the police have registered a case and efforts are directly to arrest the absconding truck motive force.