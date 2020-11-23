Chhattisgarh: 4 Maoists killed in police encounter, this weapon recovered from Naxalites blows consciousness

Raipur: In Maoist-affected Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, security forces have killed four Maoists, including a woman Maoist, in an encounter. At the same time, in this incident, the personnel of Sashastra Seema Bal has been injured. Inspector General of Police of Bastar region, Sundararaj P, said on Monday that four Maoists, including a female Maoist, were killed in the encounter by security forces near Kosranda village under Tadoki police station area of ​​Kanker district. Also Read – Chhattisgarh News: Security forces arrested two Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh

Sundararaj said that a joint team of SSB and district force was sent on patrol from the camp of the 33rd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) located in Kosranda village. The Maoists opened fire on the security forces when the team was in the area around eight o’clock this morning. Also Read – Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel rained ‘whip’ on Govardhan Puja day, know the whole matter and see VIDEO

The police officer said that the security forces also responded to the Maoists attack. After a brief encounter, the Maoists fled from there. Later, when security forces searched the site, the bodies of four Maoists, including a female Maoist, and three weapons, including a SLR gun, were recovered from them, he said. Also Read – Chhattisgarh Corona News: Corruption infection confirmed in 716 people in Chhattisgarh, more than 2 lakh 10 thousand infected so far

Everyone is shocked after seeing this weapon recovered from the Maoists. According to the sources, the police denied that no such weapon was stolen from them by the Naxalites. In such a situation, it is astonishing how such an advanced weapon came from the Naxalites ..!

Bilaspur IG Police Dipanshu Kabra tweeted, “Security forces were successful against the Naxalites in Kanker. In the encounter in Taraki area, the police piled 4 uniformed Naxalites and recovered weapons. Many congratulations and best wishes to all the soldiers involved in the operation. This action is a stern warning to the violent Maoist ideology. “

#Kanker In # Naxalites The security forces got a great success against. In the encounter in Taraki area, the police piled 4 uniformed Naxalites and recovered weapons.

Many congratulations and best wishes to all the soldiers involved in the operation. This action is a stern warning to the violent Maoist ideology. pic.twitter.com/h6S5PqhoTt – Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) November 23, 2020

Sundararaj told that during the encounter SSB chief constable Aman has been injured. He has suffered minor injuries. The injured jawan has been admitted to the hospital in Antagarh. He said that the Maoists killed in the encounter have not been identified. Campaign is going on against Maoists in the area.

(input language)