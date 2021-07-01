Chhattisgarh: 41 law enforcement officials together with 39 IPS officials transferred

Raipur. Govt of Chhattisgarh (Chhattisgarh Government) Has transferred 41 law enforcement officials, together with 39 officials of the Indian Police Carrier. Those officials additionally come with the Superintendent of Police of 21 districts. Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: Praise of Rs 5 lakh sought after in 25 instances killed in Naxalite come across

Senior state officers mentioned right here on Wednesday that the state govt has transferred Inspector Normal of Police RP Sai, in-charge of Surguja space, to the put up of Deputy Inspector Normal of Police, Police Headquarters, Raipur. Officers mentioned that Inspector Normal of Police Ratan Lal Dangi, in-charge of Bilaspur space, has been given further price of Surguja space.

The state govt has transferred Bilaspur district superintendent of police Prashant Kumar Agrawal to the put up of superintendent of police Durg and Durg district superintendent of police and Durg district superintendent of police Prashant Thakur has been transferred to the put up of superintendent of police Janjgir-Champa.

Officers mentioned that the state govt transferred Jashpur district superintendent of police Balaji Rao to the put up of Deputy Inspector Normal of Police Kanker, Bastar district superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Jha was once transferred to the put up of superintendent of police Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa district superintendent of police. Parul Mathur has been transferred as Superintendent of Police Gariaband and Korba District Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena has been transferred as Superintendent of Police Raigarh.

The state govt transferred Raigad district Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh to the put up of Superintendent of Police Korea, Narayanpur district Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg to the put up of Superintendent of Police Kawardha, Gariaband district Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel transferred to the put up of Superintendent of Police Korba. However, Surajpur District Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kukreja transferred as Superintendent of Police Railway, Dhamtari District Superintendent of Police BP Rajbhanu transferred to Chhattisgarh Armed Forces twelfth Corps Fighter, Kanker District Superintendent of Police MR Ahire transferred to Chhattisgarh The put up of 7th Corps of Armed Forces Military and Surguja District Superintendent of Police TR Koshima has been transferred to the put up of seventeenth Corps of Chhattisgarh Armed Forces. Officers mentioned that the state govt has transferred the SP of Mahasamund district, an officer of the State Police Carrier, to the put up of Superintendent of Police, Dhamtari district.