Chhattisgarh: 44 Naxalites give up earlier than safety forces in Sukma district

Raipur: In Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Sukma district, 44 Naxalites, together with 9 girls Naxalites, surrendered earlier than the safety forces on Saturday. These days on Saturday, about 350 villagers reached the camp of safety forces positioned in Karigundam village and made them give up to the Naxalites. Those Naxalites have been fascinated about quite a lot of incidents in Chintagufa, Chintalnar and Bhei spaces of the district.

Sukma district superintendent of police Sunil Sharma stated that 44 Naxalites, being influenced by way of the continuing Poona Narkom (New Morning – New Starting) marketing campaign within the district and affected by exploitation, atrocities, discrimination and violence in opposition to native tribals, attacked 44 Naxalites in entrance of the safety forces. surrendered.

44 Naxals together with 9 girls laid down fingers earlier than police at a village in Chintalnar space of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh nowadays. Police arranged a banquet for the Naxals after the give up: Sukma Police %.twitter.com/dAeoAQ0BYM – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Sharma stated that a number of the surrendered Naxalites, there’s a praise of 2 lakh rupees on Madkam Dula (22), a member of platoon quantity 4. He informed that different Naxalites have been energetic as military contributors, Sangham contributors, contributors of Chetna Natya Mandali and committee contributors.

The Superintendent of Police stated that nowadays numerous about 350 villagers reached the camp of safety forces positioned in Karigundam village they usually surrendered to the Naxalites.

The Naxalites have been fascinated about quite a lot of Naxal incidents in Chintagufa, Chintalnar and Bhei spaces of the district, the authentic stated. Sharma stated that the surrendered Naxalites might be supplied help and different amenities beneath the rehabilitation coverage of the state govt.