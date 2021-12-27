Chhattisgarh: Case registered towards Kalicharan Maharaj, made derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh Police has filed an FIR towards Hindu cleric Kalicharan Maharaj for the use of derogatory phrases towards Mahatma Gandhi and making objectionable statements selling enmity between categories after praising his murderer Nathuram Godse, an legitimate stated on Monday. is registered.Additionally Learn – Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s minister stated, made such ‘indecent’ remarks on actress Kangana Ranaut

All through the belief of the two-day Dharma Sansad at Ravana Bhata Maidan in Raipur on Sunday night time, Kalicharan had used derogatory phrases towards the Father of the Country and appealed to the folks to select a staunch Hindu chief as the top to offer protection to the faith. .

His observation used to be criticized by means of the leaders of the ruling Congress within the state.

A police officer stated, “In line with a criticism by means of Congress chief Pramod Dubey, a case used to be filed towards Kalicharan at Tikrapara police station on Sunday night time beneath Segment 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (inflicting or selling enmity, hatred or ill-will between categories). observation) and a case beneath 294 used to be registered.”

He stated that additional investigation is on within the subject.

All through this system right here, Kalicharan had stated, “The function of Islam is to seize the country thru politics. Sooner than our eyes they occupied in 1947 (relating to Partition)… They’d prior to now occupied Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan. He captured Bangladesh and Pakistan thru politics…I salute Nathuram Godse for killing Gandhi.”

State Congress communications wing leader Sushil Anand Shukla had condemned the spiritual chief’s remarks.

He stated, “The usage of abusive phrases towards Mahatma Gandhi is extremely objectionable. Kalicharan must first realize that he’s a saint.”