Chhattisgarh City Our bodies Election 2021: Congress’s victory in Shivpur-Charcha and Baikunthpur municipal elections, know who received, who misplaced

Chhattisgarh City Our bodies Election 2021: Counting of votes is happening in view of Chhattisgarh city elections. Counting of votes is happening from 9 am. Then again, within the intervening time, the consequences have are available in many puts. On this episode, the result of Shivpur-Charcha and Baikunthpur municipal elections of Koriya district were printed. In step with the outcome, Congress has received lots of the wards within the election. In Baikunthpur municipality, Congress has received 11 and BJP candidate has received in 6 wards. On the identical time, counting of votes is happening in lots of different wards.

Whose victory in Shivpur Charcha

Ward No. 1 – Dharmapal (BJP)

Ward No. 2- Pradeep Rajwade (Congress)

Ward No. 3 – Mrs. Lalmuni Yadav (Congress)

Ward No. 4- Santoshi Ekka (Congress)

Ward No. 5 – Ramkali Good friend (Impartial)

Ward No. 6- Poonam Sharma (Congress)

Ward No. 7- Arun Kumar Jaiswal (BJP)

Ward No. 8 – Sanjay Kumar (BJP)

Ward No. 9- Sunita Charmakar (Congress)

Ward No. 10 – Lal Mohammad (Congress)

Ward No. 11- Reshma Parveen (Congress)

Ward No. 12- Kundal Sai (BJP)

Ward No. 13- Rajesh Singh (BJP)

Ward No. 14- Kumud Mishra received (Impartial)

Ward No. 15- Pradeep Tiwari Jita (Congress)

Who received in Baikunthpur

Ward No. 1 – Bhanupal (BJP)

Ward No. 2- Sunil Gupta (Congress)

Ward No. 3- Manish Kumar Singh (Congress)

Ward No. 4- Anil Khatik (BJP)

Ward No. 5- Dheeraj Shivahare (Congress)

Ward No. 6- Ashish Yadav (Congress)

Ward No. 7- Abhinendra Singh Chandel (Impartial)

Ward No. 8 – Bobby Singh (Congress)

Ward No. 9 – Mamta Goen (BJP)

Ward No. 10 – Amadullah Feroz (Congress)

Ward No. 11 – Masrat Jaha (Congress)

Ward No. 12- Navita Shivhare (BJP)

Ward No. 13- Ankit Gupta (Congress)

Ward No. 14- Sadhana Jaiswal (Congress)

Ward no 15- Awadhesh Narayan (BJP)

Ward No. 16- Anpurna Singh (Congress)

Ward No. 17- Sadhana Gupta (BJP)

Ward No. 18- Lalita Singh (Congress)

Ward No. 19- Reema Jaiswal (BJP)

Ward No. 20 – Sanjay Jaiswal (Impartial)