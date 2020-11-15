Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel rained ‘whip’ on Govardhan Puja, know the whole matter and see VIDEO

Govardhan Puja 2020: Govardhan Puja is being celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm across the country today. During this time, the motif of God is made from cow dung in the houses. In Chhattisgarh too, this festival is being celebrated with full enthusiasm. A VIDEO has been issued by the news agency ANI, in which Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Bhupesh Baghel) is seen whipping a man. Also Read – AnnaKoot Sabzi Recipe: Offer Annakoot vegetable to Govardhan Puja, know its easy and special recipe

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: On the occasion of Govardhan Puja, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel carried on the tradition of withstanding the attack of Santa at village Jajangiri, Kumhari in Durg district. pic.twitter.com/8cGNhDiXSG Also Read – Fire in wooden warehouse in Mundka, West Delhi, one person dead – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 15, 2020 Also Read – Govardhan Puja 2020 Annakoot Bhog: Govardhan Puja today, know what is the importance of Annakoot on this day

In fact, like every year, after Diwali this year too, the Chief Minister reached village Jajangiri, Kumhari in Durg district for Govardhan Puja. Here, he carried on the tradition of ‘withstood Santas’ for the wishes of all people. The Chief Minister was following the same tradition and during this time a man was ‘whipped’ on him.

According to media reports, every year, Bharosa Thakur, the elders of the village used to ‘hit Santa’. Although he died this year. This year, his son Birendra Thakur carried on the tradition of attacking Santa.