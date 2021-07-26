Chhattisgarh: Congress MLA accuses minister TS Singh Dev of attacking his convoy

Raipur: A Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh on Sunday alleged that his convoy was once attacked in Surguja district on the behest of state Well being Minister TS Singh Deo. The ruling birthday celebration MLA from Ramanujganj seat alleged that he was once attacked by means of 3 males. One in all them instructed that he’s relative of the minister.Additionally Learn – Our tale ends with BJP, regional events must shape a countrywide entrance for Lok Sabha elections: Sukhbir Singh Badal

MLA Brihaspati Singh claimed that the rationale at the back of the assault on his convoy in Ambikapur the city on Saturday night time was once that he had praised Leader Minister Bhupesh Baghel, whom Singh Deo does no longer like. The minister, who represents Surguja meeting constituency, alternatively, acknowledged that the folks of the state and his space are acutely aware of his symbol. Excluding this, he has not anything to mention in this factor. Additionally Learn – Making use of PhD holder for the activity of a peon in Haryana, Congress said- BJP is answerable for this case

Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh, alleging assault on his convoy, acknowledged, On his strategy to Ambikapur for an match, a relative of ‘TS Baba’ (Chhattisgarh Well being Minister TS Singh Deo) chased one among our cars, took the important thing from the driving force. snatched and ransacked the automobile. He saved asking me, however I had already left. Additionally Learn – One Naxal killed in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, many suspected of being injured or killed

Brihaspati Singh acknowledged, will somebody turn out to be CM by means of attacking tribal MLA? If he thinks that he (TS Dev) will turn out to be CM by means of killing 4-5 MLAs, then this is a subject of excellent fortune for him. I’ve a apprehension that except attacking me, he may additionally kill me. I enchantment to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to throw him out.

Brihaspati Singh acknowledged, with the intention to perceive what’s my mistake, I got here to understand that during a press briefing ultimate month, I had acknowledged that the verdict of the Leader Minister of Chhattisgarh can be determined by means of the prime command… that is all I acknowledged. Since then he (TS Singh Deo) does not solution calls, his other folks conspires.

In keeping with the grievance of the driving force, 3 accused Sachin Singh Deo, Dhanno Urao and Sandeep Rajak had been arrested on Sunday, a police professional acknowledged. He acknowledged the precise reason for the incident was once no longer instantly identified and additional investigation is on.