Chhattisgarh Congress state in-charge PL Punia’s big statement said, now Sachin Pilot is in BJP

New Delhi: Congress Legislature Party is going to meet in Jaipur and before that, the party's Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey has said that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is not answering the phone call. He said that the pilots are not talking at all. For the last few days there are speculations that Sachin Payal is angry with the party and he is reportedly in touch with BJP.

However, Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge PL Punia has given a big statement regarding Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. He told Sachin Pilot in BJP. He said that Sachin Pilot is now in BJP.

In-charge general secretary PL Punia said, "Sachin Pilot is now in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Everyone knows what the BJP's attitude towards the Congress party is. We do not need a certificate from the BJP. In the Congress party, all leaders and workers are respected."

Earlier, Sachin Pilot had said that the government in Rajasthan is in a minority. He said late in his statement that he would not attend the meeting. Therefore, all eyes are now on the meeting of the legislature party.