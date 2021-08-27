Chhattisgarh: Controversy escalated once more in Congress, 22 MLAs got here to Delhi to fulfill the top command

Chhattisgarh Congress Updates: Amidst the continuing tug of battle within the Chhattisgarh unit of the Congress, 22 MLAs of the birthday celebration have come to Delhi this morning, together with 3 ministers. It’s believed that he would possibly meet the birthday celebration management. Leader Minister Bhupesh Baghel will even achieve Delhi on Friday amidst the continuing tug of battle within the Chhattisgarh unit of Congress. Assets stated that many MLAs, who’re stated to be supporters of Baghel, have reached Delhi on Thursday evening and a few MLAs have reached Delhi on Friday morning.Additionally Learn – Salman Khurshid advised Congress leaders, ‘In case you stay preventing with every different, how can you combat with BJP and RSS’

Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs arrived in Delhi to fulfill the top command. percent.twitter.com/7fgavbYMMw – ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

Additionally Learn – Chidambaram stated – Congress gets good fortune in Goa, no revolt within the birthday celebration in Chhattisgarh-Punjab

On the identical time, Congress MLA Devendra Yadav stated, “We’re serving the folk within the state beneath the management of Bhupesh Baghel. Speaking to Delhi top command at the scenario right here. All MLAs are united.” Additionally Learn – On this case, towns like Delhi, New York and London, that have come to the fore on this planet, also are left at the back of.

On the identical time, Congress’s Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia stated that the Leader Minister will probably be in Delhi on Friday, even if the MLAs have no longer been known as to Delhi and the inside track associated with it’s baseless.

In view of the continuing disagreement between Leader Minister Baghel and Well being Minister TS Singhdeo, there’s a heated dialogue concerning the arrival of MLAs to Delhi that the Leader Minister is attempting to turn power ahead of the Congress top command, even if Baghel’s shut pals denied this. Is. He says that the Leader Minister has complete religion in Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and there is not any such factor as a display of power.

Apply the directions of the MLA top command and be in self-discipline

However, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President Mohan Markam stated, “The top command has no longer invited any Congress MLA to Delhi. In-charge PL Punia has stated that no MLA was once known as to Delhi. Apply the directions of the MLA top command and be in self-discipline.

Top command didn’t name any MLA or minister: Punia

Chhattisgarh PCC President Mohan Markam stated the day prior to this, information is coming that Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress President has been known as to Delhi. I and the MLAs of Chhattisgarh have no longer gained any name from the top command. Chhattisgarh in-charge P.L. Punia additionally stated that the top command didn’t name any MLA or minister.

Not too long ago Baghel and TS Singh Deo met Rahul Gandhi

Allow us to tell that previously, Baghel and Well being Minister TS Singh Deo had met Rahul Gandhi. The previous Congress president had returned to Raipur on Wednesday after assembly Rahul Gandhi and a few different senior leaders.

Sonia Gandhi- I can go away the publish each time Rahul Gandhi says

Leader Minister Baghel had reached Chhattisgarh and stated that at the orders of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he had come to this publish and would instantly renounce on their behest. Additionally, he had additionally stated that two-and-a-half years of the publish of Leader Minister. People who find themselves chanting the slogan of partition are seeking to convey political instability within the state, by which they’ll by no means be successful.

The connection between CM Baghel and Well being Minister Singhdev isn’t easy

It’s value bringing up that for the reason that formation of the Congress executive in Chhattisgarh in December 2018, the connection between Leader Minister Baghel and Well being Minister Singhdev has no longer been easy. Supporters of Singhdeo say that for two-and-a-half years, there was once an settlement at the Leader Minister and now Singhdev will have to be made the Leader Minister.

MLA with reference to Baghel had accused Singhdeo of conspiracy to homicide

Not too long ago, the variations between the Baghel faction and the Singhdeo faction escalated when Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh accused Well being Minister TS Singhdeo of in need of to change into the executive minister by way of getting him killed. Brihaspati Singh is thought of as with reference to Leader Minister Baghel.