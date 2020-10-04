Chhattisgarh Covid Sero Survey: Antibodies found in 5.56 percent of people in 10 districts of Chhattisgarh, read special features of sero report

Chhattisgarh Sero Survey Result: Antibodies fighting against corona infection have been found in 5.56 percent of people in 10 districts of Chhattisgarh. Senior state officials said on Saturday that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released a report of ‘sero surveillance’ in 10 districts of Chhattisgarh. It has found antibodies fighting against corona infection in the body of 5.56 percent people. Also Read – Good News: Covid-19 vaccine to be ready in UK by the end of this year

Officials said that a total of 5083 samples were collected by the ICMR team for the survey. Of these, antibodies have been detected in 283 samples. These include 97 samples from the general public and 186 samples from the high risk group. Also Read – Restaurants will open in Maharashtra from October 5, Government issued Guidelines, Learn details

He said that on an average 240 samples were taken from each district and 260 from high risk sections. Samples were taken from both urban and rural areas. Also Read – Jharkhand minister Haji Hussain Ansari dies of corona infection, CM Soren mourns

According to the report of ‘Sero surveillance’, 13.06 percent of Raipur district, 3.75 percent of Rajnandgaon, 8.61 percent of Durg, 7.2 percent of Bilaspur, 1.51 percent of Jashpur, 5.57 percent of Balodabazar-Bhatapara, 1.74 percent of Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Korba. Antibodies have been found in the body of 2.79 percent, Janjgir-Champa 8.2 percent and 3.64 percent of Mungeli.

Officials said that during ‘sero surveillance’, 66 ‘positive’ were found out of total 505 samples collected from three areas of two development blocks of Raipur district. He said that out of 500 samples in undivided Bilaspur district, 36 have been found to have endobody whereas antibodies have been detected in eight out of 524 samples in Jashpur district, 28 out of 502 samples in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district. Similarly, antibodies have been found in nine out of 515 samples of Balrampur-Ramanujganj district.