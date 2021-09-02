Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan injured in power bomb blast in Bijapur district

bijapur: A Central Reserve Police Power (head constable of CRPF) jawan has been injured after being hit through a power bomb in Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Giving this data, the officers stated, the 168th Corps of CRPF workforce had been despatched for patrolling within the Basaguda space of ​​Bijapur. When the patrol workforce had been close to Timmapur village at the Aavapalli-Basaguda highway, the jawan’s leg went over the power bomb (IED). Because of this the bomb exploded (IED blast) and he was once injured.Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: Spouse alleges torture and pork feeding for conversion, 3 arrested together with husband

Police officers of Bijapur district stated on Thursday that Central Reserve Police Power jawan Sheelchand Minj was once injured when he was once hit through a power bomb close to Timmapur village beneath Basaguda police station space of ​​the district. He's a head constable in CRPF.

Bastar IG P ​​Sundarraj stated, a CRPF head constable was once injured in an IED blast in Basguda space of ​​Bijapur. His remedy is occurring.

Police officers stated that 168th Corps of CRPF workforce had been despatched for patrolling in Basaguda police station space. Minj’s leg went over the power bomb when the crew workforce had been close to Timmapur village at the Aavapalli-Basaguda highway. The bomb exploded and he was once injured.

Minz was once pulled out of the scene after the incident and brought to a neighborhood health center. Minz is being handled. The operation in opposition to Naxalites is occurring within the space.