Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan martyred in Naxal assault in Sukma district

Raipur: The commandos of the Central Reserve Police Pressure have died in an come across with Naxalites within the Naxal-affected Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Police has given this data. Police officers of Sukma district mentioned right here on Friday that during an come across between safety forces and Naxalites within the wooded area of Palachalma village below Kistaram police station house of ​​the district, 208 Cobra battalion jawan Virendra Singh of CRPF used to be killed.

Police officers mentioned that safety forces have been despatched within the Kistaram police station house in an anti-Naxal operation and when the crew used to be within the wooded area of Palachalma village, the Maoists opened hearth at the safety forces. On this incident, Singh used to be shot within the chest. He instructed that on the similar time, the safety forces additionally retaliated towards the Naxalites.

Police officers mentioned that once the incident, Virender Singh used to be taken out of the wooded area and admitted to the medical institution in Kistaram, the place he died all over remedy. Police officers mentioned that the operation towards Naxalites is happening within the house.

Numerous Central Reserve Police Pressure body of workers had been deployed in Sukma district of the Naxal-affected Bastar area within the south of Chhattisgarh.