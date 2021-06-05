Chhattisgarh: ED attaches PHE engineer’s belongings price Rs 1.72 crore

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chhattisgarh Public Well being Engineering Division (Chhattisgarh Public Well being Engineering Division) I’ve hooked up immovable and movable belongings price Rs 1.72 crore of the chief engineer and his members of the family in a cash laundering case. Additionally Learn – Amarendra Dhari Singh Arrested: RJD’s industrialist MP Amarendra Dhari Singh arrested in fertilizer rip-off

ED attaches immovable and movable homes price Rs 1.72 crore of Chhattisgarh Public Well being Engineering Division govt engineer Surendra Kumar Chandra and his members of the family (ED attaches PHE engineer’s homes price Rs 1.72 crore) in cash laundering case . Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: The window of the helicopter sporting Minister TS Singhdev cracked all over touchdown, the coincidence survived

Houses price greater than Rs 1.72 crore of an govt engineer operating within the Chhattisgarh Public Well being Engineering Division and his members of the family were hooked up below the Anti-Cash Laundering Act. Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: 3 folks died because of surprising cave in of an under-construction neatly in Surajpur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) gave this knowledge on Friday, the Central Investigation Company stated in a commentary that the hooked up homes of Surendra Kumar Chandra within the type of financial institution deposits, agricultural land, plot and space in Bilaspur and Janjgir-Champa districts is. The ED claimed that the probe discovered that lots of the immovable homes had been purchased within the identify of Chandra and his spouse.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday stated it has hooked up immovable and movable belongings price Rs 1.72 crore of Chhattisgarh Public Well being Engineering Division govt engineer Surendra Kumar Chandra and his members of the family in a cash laundering case. An ED reputable stated that the hooked up belongings come with agricultural land, plots and homes in Bilaspur and Janjgir Champa districts along side financial institution steadiness.

“It was once discovered that the illegally got money was once utilized by the accused and his spouse for registration of the home below a scheme of Chhattisgarh Housing Board,” the ED alleged. The whole price of the quickly hooked up homes below quite a lot of sections of the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA) is Rs 1,72,80,711, the company stated.

The ED has registered a cash laundering case at the foundation of an FIR registered through the ACB, Chhattisgarh Police and a next fee sheet, which disclosed disproportionate belongings of Rs 1.72 crore got through Chandra. The cash laundering probe printed that lots of the immovable belongings was once purchased within the identify of Chandra and his spouse, the reputable stated.

The ED reputable stated that all over the probe, it was once discovered that illegally got money was once utilized by Chandra and his spouse for registration of the home below a scheme of Chhattisgarh Housing Board. Later this registration was once canceled and the quantity deposited was once returned to the checking account, which was once additional used for the acquisition of different homes, he stated.