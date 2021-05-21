Chhattisgarh executive offers large aid – 1500 lakh subsidy will come to account in 22 lakh farmers, know

Chhattisgarh Information: Former Top Minister Bharat Ratna is the demise anniversary of past due Shri Rajiv Gandhi as of late. On at the moment i.e. on Might 21, the Chhattisgarh executive has made a giant announcement and has stated to ship a subsidy of 1500 crore rupees to the account of twenty-two lakh farmers of the state. Underneath the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, as according to the primary installment of Kharif season 2020-21, 22 lakh farmers of the state had been supplied with agricultural enter help (enter subsidy) of Rs 1500 crore. Additionally Learn – Rahul Gandhi Viral Photograph: Is that this Rahul Gandhi’s female friend? Know who’s the woman observed on this image …

At the demise anniversary of former Top Minister past due Rajiv Gandhi, Leader Minister Bhupesh Baghel made on-line switch of the volume of agricultural enter help and Godhan Nyaya Yojana. Throughout this era, individuals of the Council of Ministers, MPs, MLAs and different public representatives have been concerned. Congress Nationwide President Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi from Delhi participated within the tournament arranged thru video conferencing.

7.17 crores to be despatched to the account of the farm animals homeowners

On 21 Might, as of late, beneath the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, farmers have been paid the primary installment of the Kharif season 2020-21. An quantity of 1500 crore rupees was once given within the type of agricultural enter help (enter subsidy) within the account of twenty-two lakh farmers of the state. On the identical time, beneath the Godan Nyaya Yojana, a cost of Rs. 7.17 crore can be made in lieu of cow dung bought from March 15 to Might 15. Except this, 3.6 crore rupees can be given to Gowthan committees and girls self-help teams.

Along side this, beneath the Godan Nyaya Yojana, about 72 thousand cattlemen of the state have been transferred on-line for acquire of cow dung, Rs 7 crore 17 lakh and Gauthan committees and girls self-help teams Rs 3.6 crore.

What’s Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana

It’s value bringing up that the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana was once introduced by means of the Executive of Chhattisgarh at the instance of the demise anniversary of former Top Minister Bharat Ratna past due Rajiv Gandhi on Might 21, 2020, with an purpose to inspire crop productiveness within the state. Underneath this scheme, about 19 lakh farmers registered within the Kharif season 2019-20 had been given an alternate of Rs 5628 crore as agricultural enter help. In 4 installments, this quantity has been transferred to the checking account of the farmers by means of the Executive of Chhattisgarh.