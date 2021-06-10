Chhattisgarh: Girl commits suicide through leaping in entrance of dashing educate with 5 daughters

Girl commits suicide through leaping in entrance of Teach In conjunction with her 5 Daughters in Mahasamund DistrictAn excessively painful incident of mass homicide has come to mild in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh. A lady and her 5 daughters dedicated suicide through leaping in entrance of a dashing educate. (Commits Suicide) Have finished. The age of the deceased lady is 45 years and her 5 daughters are between 18 years and 10 years. It’s being instructed that once the girl had a dispute together with her husband, she had left together with her youngsters. Later their our bodies had been discovered at the railway tracks. Police has mentioned that the subject is being investigated. Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: Switch of 29 IAS officials together with 9 creditors, learn intimately

Mahasamund district's Further Superintendent of Police Megha Tembhurkar instructed right here on Thursday that Uma Sahu (45 years outdated), her daughter Annapurna (18), Yashoda (16), Bhumika (14), Kumkum, broke out between Mahasamund and Belsonda railway crossing within the district closing night time. (12) and Tulsi (10 years) dedicated suicide through leaping in entrance of the educate.

Further Superintendent of Police Tembhurkar mentioned that once the police were given details about the incident on Thursday morning, a police group was once despatched to the spot and the our bodies had been recovered and despatched for autopsy.

Further SP police have won knowledge that the Sahu circle of relatives is a resident of Bemcha village within the district. Within the night time, when the girl had a dispute together with her husband, she had left together with her youngsters. Later their our bodies had been discovered at the railway tracks.

The police officer mentioned that in line with the ideas won thus far, the girl has taken this step after a dispute together with her husband. On the other hand, the proper knowledge on this regard shall be to be had handiest after investigation. The police have now not won any letter from the spot. He mentioned that the police have registered a case and the subject is being investigated.