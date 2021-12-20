Chhattisgarh: Greater than 60% vote casting for city our bodies, effects will come on December 23

Chhattisgarh, Vote casting, City frame Election Effects, Native Frame Effects, : Raipur: Greater than 60 % electorate exercised their franchise in 15 city our bodies of Chhattisgarh on Monday amid tight safety. After the vote casting held as of late, the destiny of one,393 applicants of city our bodies has been sealed within the poll containers. Along side this, by-elections have been additionally held in 15 wards of 13 city our bodies of the state, by which 64.85 % voter turnout was once recorded. The effects can be declared on December 23.Additionally Learn – Unnao Rape Case: Former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar acquitted on this case, know what’s the subject

Chhattisgarh State Election Commissioner Thakur Ram Singh stated that vote casting was once hung on Monday for 370 wards of 4 municipal companies, 5 municipal councils and 6 nagar panchayats within the state. Right through this, greater than 60 % electorate exercised their franchise. Singh stated that those don't seem to be the general figures, data is being taken from the entire puts, and then the share of votes can building up. Along side this, by-elections have been additionally held in 15 wards of 13 city our bodies of the state, by which 64.85 % voter turnout was once recorded. Singh stated that no untoward incident has been reported from any polling station.

Vote casting for city our bodies was once held from 8 am to five pm. After the tip of polling, the polling events have began amassing poll containers within the robust rooms in their respective spaces. He informed that once the vote casting held as of late, the destiny of one,393 applicants of city our bodies has been locked within the poll containers. The effects can be declared on December 23.

The State Election Commissioner knowledgeable that 8,04,187 individuals have been eligible to vote for each common and by-elections to city our bodies, of which 4,00,219 are men, 4,03,918 women and 50 electorate of 3rd gender. A complete of one,035 polling stations have been arrange for vote casting.

Singh stated that about 4 thousand safety group of workers have been deployed for truthful and non violent polling. On the identical time, about 12 thousand officials and workers have been deployed for election paintings. In view of the location of Kovid-19, well being staff have been additionally deployed at the entire polling stations.

Singh stated that on Monday, the state’s Birgaon (Raipur district), Bhilai (Durg), Risali (Durg) and Bhilai-Charoda (Durg) municipal companies, Khairagarh (Rajnandgaon), Baikunthpur (Korea), Shivpurcharcha (Korea), Sarangarh (Korea) Polling was once held for Raigad) and Jamul (Durg) municipal councils and Bhairamgarh (Bijapur), Bhopalpatnam (Bijapur), Narharpur (Kanker), Maro (Bemetara), Prem Nagar (Surajpur) and Konta (Sukma) municipal councils.

Except the applicants of the ruling birthday celebration Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Celebration, a lot of unbiased and revolt applicants are within the fray for city our bodies in Chhattisgarh. The city our bodies for which vote casting has concluded as of late come with 3 municipal companies and one municipal council in Durg, the house district of Leader Minister Bhupesh Baghel.