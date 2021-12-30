Chhattisgarh: Kalicharan Maharaj, accused of insulting Mahatma Gandhi, gave the impression in courtroom, crowd collected in make stronger

Kalicharan Maharaj, Chhattisgarh, courtroom, Raipur, Khajuraho, Mahatma Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Police has produced Kalicharan Maharaj within the courtroom of Raipur within the night after arresting him from close to Khajuraho on Thursday. All over this, a crowd of other people collected out of doors the courtroom in make stronger of Kalicharan. Allow us to tell that the Chhattisgarh Police arrested Kalicharan Maharaj for making derogatory remarks in opposition to Mahatma Gandhi.Additionally Learn – Battle between the governments of Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh over the arrest of Kalicharan Maharaj, know what’s the complete subject

Chhattisgarh Police produced Kalicharan Maharaj earlier than the courtroom in Raipur He used to be arrested by way of Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) these days morning for his alleged derogatory remarks in opposition to Mahatma Gandhi %.twitter.com/Sx2aNhWdiG – ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

Additionally Learn – Kalicharan Maharaj Arrested: Kalicharan Maharaj arrested for the use of derogatory phrases in opposition to Mahatma Gandhi

Chhattisgarh Police arrested Kalicharan Maharaj from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh this morning. Raipur District Superintendent of Police Prashant Agarwal stated on Thursday morning that Raipur Police has arrested Kalicharan alias Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag. They have been arrested early within the morning from a rented area close to Bageshwar Dham, about 25 km from Khajuraho town of Madhya Pradesh. After this, the police took Kalicharan Maharaj by way of highway from Khajuraho to Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh and offered him earlier than the courtroom within the night. Additionally Learn – MP Panchayat Chunav Information: State Election Fee cancels three-tier panchayat elections

Allow us to inform you {that a} case used to be registered in opposition to Kalicharan on Sunday for abusing Mahatma Gandhi within the Parliament of Religions held at Ravanabhatha Maidan in Raipur. After Kalicharan’s remarks, at the grievance of Congress leaders, Raipur district police booked him below IPC sections 505(2) (statements inflicting or selling enmity, hatred or hatred between other categories) and 294 (obscene acts). had registered. After the registration of the case, the police began seeking to arrest Kalicharan Maharaj.

The leaders of the ruling birthday celebration Congress in Chhattisgarh had expressed displeasure over the remarks of Kalicharan Maharaj. On the similar time, the problem used to be additionally raised within the Maharashtra Legislative Meeting, the place the Shiv Sena-led executive had confident motion in opposition to Kalicharan. On this connection, a case used to be additionally registered in opposition to the Hindu non secular guru in Akola, Maharashtra on Monday.