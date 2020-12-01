Chhattisgarh Latest NEWS: Naxalites fly car from IED blast, two civilians injured

Chhattisgarh latest news: two civilians injured in IED blast in Bijapur district: Naxalite violence continues in Chhattisgarh. Naxalites blasted an IED, injuring two civilians. A Balaram village head and Mohammad Iqbal Ansari have been injured in this blast of Naxals in Bijapur district. Both were brought to CRPF Hospital, where primary treatment has been done. Both are out of danger. At the same time, the security forces have recovered an IED blast in Kanker and foiled their conspiracy. Also Read – Landmine Blast in Chhattisgarh: landmine blast in Chhattisgarh, CRPF officer martyred, seven jawans injured

Police officials of Bijapur district said that Maoists blew up a Tata Sumo vehicle in a landmine in the morning near Rajpenta village between Basaguda and Tarrem villages of the district. In this incident, vehicle owner Mohammad Iqbal Ansari and motor mechanic Balram Pradhan were injured.

Chhattisgarh: two civilians injured in IED blast in Bijapur district, says IG Bastar P Sundarraj. Both the injured civilians are out of danger and are being treated in CRPF Hospital in Basaguda.

According to the police, Ansari’s truck broke down near Tarrem village. To improve it, he was going towards Tarrem with the motor mechanic head. When the vehicle reached close to the village of Rajpenta, the Naxalites blasted the landmine and blew up the vehicle. Ansari and Pradhan were injured in this incident. The vehicle has been damaged by the explosion.

After receiving information about the incident, the police team was rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to the local hospital. Police suspect that the Naxalites had planted a landmine to target the police vehicle, but they blew up the civilian vehicle. Police officials said that the operation against Naxalites is going on in the area.

The security forces in Kanker have foiled the nefarious intentions by seizing IED explosives at Patalbera in Tadoki police station area. Naxalites had planted explosives to target the soldiers. The IED was recovered when the jawans were out on search. Recently, three Naxalites were killed by SSB personnel in an encounter in the same area.