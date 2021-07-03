Chhattisgarh: Naxalites assault in mine space and set cars on fireplace, two staff lacking

Chhattisgarh Information: In Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-affected Narayanpur district, the Naxalites attacked the mine space (iron ore mine) and set 4 cars on fireplace. On the identical time, two staff are lacking after the incident. Mohit Garg, Superintendent of Police, Narayanpur district mentioned right here on Saturday that 4 cars had been set ablaze through Naxalites as of late within the iron ore mine space of ​​Jaiswal Niko Industries Restricted in Amdai space below Chhotedongar police station space of ​​the district. Additionally Learn – Large luck for safety group of workers in Odisha, 4 Naxalites killed in come upon

Garg mentioned that the paintings of street development is occurring for Jaiswal Niko’s iron ore mine in Amdai space. This morning a bunch of armed Naxalites reached there and threatened the workers and set ablaze the cars stored there.

The police officer mentioned that the police have won knowledge that two staff are lacking after the incident. The Superintendent of Police mentioned that once receiving details about the incident, safety forces had been dispatched to the spot. There also are stories of firing between safety forces and Naxalites within the space. Additional info is being sought on this regard.