Chhattisgarh News: Security forces arrested two Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Chhattisgarh News Today: In Maoist-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, security forces have arrested two Maoists, including a prize Maoist. Police officials of Bijapur district said on Saturday that two Maoists were arrested by security forces in Gangalur and Usur police station area of ​​the district. Police officials said that on Friday, a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force and District Force were sent towards Savanar and Korcholi villages.

He said that during the patrolling, security forces received information about Naxalite activity in Savanar village, after which the security forces arrested Korsa Dasaru alias Suresh (45), a member of the Madras area committee of Naxalites. Police officials said that Korsa has been active in the area since the year 2006. 24 cases have been registered against him in various police stations of the district including murder, attempt to murder, assault, loot and arson. Also, 17 warrants are also pending against him in various police stations. He told that Korsa had a reward of five lakh rupees on his head.

District police officials said that meanwhile, security forces arrested Maoist Satyam Kattam (31) from Galgam village under Usur police station area. He said that a joint team of district force and CRPF from Usur police station was sent towards Nadpally and Galgam villages on Saturday. Security forces arrested Satyam after laying siege to Galgam village.

Police officials said that Satyam has been charged with assaulting villagers and robbing them of ration, utensils and cattle.

