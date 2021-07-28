Chhattisgarh: One lakh prize girl Naxalite surrenders, different 11 additionally left guns

Dantewada: Influenced by way of the Lone Varratu (Come Again House) marketing campaign within the Naxal-affected Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, 11 Naxalites, together with a rewarded Naxal, have surrendered to the protection forces. Those come with 3 girls Naxalites.Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh Information: In Chhattisgarh, 204 other folks died in elephant assaults within the closing 3 years

Police officers of Dantewada district mentioned right here on Wednesday that 11 Naxalites, together with girls Maoist Rambati Barse (24), working beneath the Malangir Space Committee of the Maoists, surrendered to the protection forces. Rambati had a praise of 1 lakh rupees. Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: Congress MLA accuses Minister TS Singh Dev of attacking his convoy

The Naxalites, uninterested with the hole ideology of the Maoist group and influenced by way of the Lone Varratu (Come Again House) marketing campaign, determined to give up, police officers mentioned. Additionally Learn – One Naxal killed in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, many suspected of being injured or killed

He mentioned that there are allegations towards the Maoists for looting Digital Vote casting Machines (EVMs), firing on police groups, environment cars on hearth and arranging conferences for Naxal leaders all through the 2013 meeting elections.

Police officers mentioned that for the closing 11 months, for the go back house of the lively participants of the Naxalite group of more than a few villages of Dantewada district, Lone Varratu marketing campaign is being run by way of pasting the names of Maoists lively within the respective spaces within the police stations, camps and gram panchayats. He mentioned that to this point a complete of 397 Naxals, together with 103 rewarded Naxalites, have surrendered beneath the Lone Varratu marketing campaign.