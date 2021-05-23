Chhattisgarh Police problems realize to Patra in Toolkit case, former Leader Minister Raman Singh additionally surrounded

Chhattisgarh Police problems realize to sambit patra Chhattisgarh Police has issued realize to BJP nationwide spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra for allegedly spreading pretend information on ‘Toolkit’ factor. The Chhattisgarh Police has requested Patra to report back to the Civil Strains police station in Raipur at 4 pm on 23 Would possibly. Understand has been issued to former Leader Minister Raman Singh and Patra on a criticism lodged in Raipur for allegedly spreading pretend information within the toolkit case. Additionally Learn – The Collector slapped the younger guy who heard Aapbeeti, ‘He used to be wearing meals for the grandmother within the health facility simplest then ..’

Chhattisgarh NSUI leader Akash Sharma had filed a criticism below IPC. After contacting the Chhattisgarh Police, the heads of the Congress Analysis Wing, Rajeev Gowda and Rohan Gupta, had been made co-complainants. Within the realize issued to Patra, the Chhattisgarh Police has requested him to seem within the police station both bodily or thru video conferencing. The police have warned Patra of felony motion if he does no longer reply to the summons. Additionally Learn – Viral Video noticed the collector slapping the younger guy and the CM got rid of him with fast impact

Previous, the Chhattisgarh Police had issued a realize to Raman Singh on Monday to stick at his place of dwelling for wondering on spreading pretend information associated with the toolkit. On 18 Would possibly, the BJP alleged that the Congress used a toolkit to tarnish Top Minister Narendra Modi’s symbol all the way through the Kovid epidemic. Additionally Learn – Video: Collector slaps younger guy, apologizes after video went viral on social media

Sharing a web page on his Twitter account, Patra mentioned, “Buddies, have a look at the Congress’ toolkit” to lend a hand the needy all the way through the pandemic. You learn the Congress schedule on your own. “

(Enter IANS)