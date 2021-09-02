Chhattisgarh: Spouse alleges torture for conversion and feeding pork, 3 arrested together with husband

Durg: In Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, a girl has accused her in-laws of harassing her for conversion. At the grievance of the girl, the police have arrested 3 other folks together with the husband and two persons are absconding within the case. On Tuesday, Neha as soon as once more reached the Cantonment police station and accused her husband Akbar of torturing her for compelled conversion in Calcutta and feeding pork and doing unnatural acts. He additionally accused the in-laws of dowry harassment.Additionally Learn – 19 yr previous lady married this kind of younger boy, began dwelling in combination, however…

Police officers of Durg district instructed on Thursday that Neha Gupta (21) resident of Chhawni police station space of ​​Bhilai town, husband Mohammad Akbar (25), sweetheart's father Margub, brother-in-law Maqbool and sweetheart's mother and Devrani had been tortured for non secular conversion and demanded dowry. accused of soliciting. Neha has additionally accused her husband Akbar of doing unnatural acts. On Neha's grievance, the police have arrested her husband, sweetheart's father and brother-in-law.

Police officers stated that the police have won data that Neha Gupta and Mohammad Akbar, citizens of Cantonment police station space, abruptly went lacking from their space with none data on December 1, 2020. After Neha's disappearance, her kinfolk had lodged a lacking document of Neha within the Cantonment police station.

Neha and Akbar returned to Bhilai in February 2021, 3 months after the incident. He instructed within the Cantonment police station that either one of them were given married. Akbar instructed that each had reached their sister’s space in Kolkata by means of Delhi in December 2020 and each were given married there in step with Muslim customs.

Police officers stated that the husband and spouse introduced marriage paperwork. After the observation of each within the police station, Neha along side her husband Akbar went to her in-laws’ space in JP Nagar. He instructed that on Tuesday, Neha as soon as once more reached the Cantonment police station and accused her husband Akbar of torturing her for compelled conversion in Calcutta and feeding pork and doing unnatural acts. He additionally accused the in-laws of dowry harassment.

Police officers stated that on Neha’s grievance, the police have registered a case towards 5 other folks. The police have arrested Neha’s husband Akbar, sweetheart’s father Marguz and brother-in-law Maqbool, whilst the quest is on for the absconding sweetheart’s mother and Devrani.