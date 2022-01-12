Chhattisgarh: Suspended ADG GP Singh despatched to two-day police remand

Raipur: A unique court docket of Raipur district arrested and suspended in disproportionate property case (Suspended IPS officer) Further Director Basic of Police (suspended Further Director Basic of Police ) GP Singh (GP Singh) has been despatched to two-day police remand. Allow us to tell that the EOW group had unearthed property price Rs 10 crore right through searches at about 15 places of Singh and his shut mates between July 1-3. Singh was once suspended by way of the state govt after the EOW’s motion on Singh’s hideouts. Later, the police additionally registered a case of sedition towards Singh.Additionally Learn – Crime Information: Guy sentenced to twenty years for raping minor in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

Deputy Director of Prosecution Mithlesh Verma mentioned right here on Wednesday that the court docket of Particular Pass judgement on (Prevention of Corruption Act) Leena Agarwal has despatched Singh to police remand for 2 days. Verma mentioned that the Financial Offenses Investigation Wing (EOW) will produce Singh within the court docket on January 14. Singh, an accused within the disproportionate property case, was once arrested by way of the EOW from Gurugram on Tuesday.

The EOW had registered a case towards Singh, a 1994 batch officer of the Indian Police Carrier, on June 29 ultimate yr below the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. After this, the EOW group had unearthed property price Rs 10 crore right through searches at about 15 places of Singh and his shut mates between July 1-3. Singh was once suspended by way of the state govt following the EOW's motion on Singh's hideouts. Later, the police additionally registered a case of sedition towards Singh.

In line with police officers, when the EOW raided Singh’s place of abode and the puts of his shut family members, they discovered some incriminating paperwork there, at the foundation of which a case of sedition was once registered towards Singh.