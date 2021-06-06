Chhattisgarh: Switch of 29 IAS officials together with 9 creditors, learn intimately

Chhattisgarh IAS Switch Information, Raipur: The Chhattisgarh govt has transferred 29 officials of the Indian Administrative Provider (IAS) together with creditors of 9 districts of the state (29 IAS officials transferred Together with 9 district creditors in Chhattisgarh). Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: ED attaches PHE engineer’s belongings value Rs 1.72 crore

Officers of the state’s public family members division stated on Saturday that the Chhattisgarh govt has transferred Amrit Kumar Khalkho, Secretary, Agriculture Division, to the submit of Secretary, Exertions Division. In a similar way, Rajnandgaon District Collector Topeshwar Verma has been posted as Secretary Meals, Civil Provides and Shopper Coverage Division and Raipur District Collector S Bharathidasan has been posted as Particular Secretary to Leader Minister and Commissioner-cum-Operator Public Members of the family. Additionally Learn – The Middle will quickly make a decision your next step at the answer of the previous Leader Secretary of West Bengal: Executive Resources

The State Executive has assigned the extra fee of Managing Director, Chhattisgarh State Street Construction Company to Himshikhar Gupta, Particular Secretary, Cooperation Division. However, Collector of Janjgir Champa district Yashwant Kumar has been appointed as Director Agriculture, Collector of Korea District Satyanarayan Rathore as Registrar, Companies and Establishments, Collector of Balrampur District Shyam Lal Dhawade as Collector of Korea District, Collector of Korba District. Kiran Kaushal has been given the extra fee of Commissioner, Industrial Tax, to the submit of Director Meals, Civil Provides and Shopper Coverage and Leader Government Officer of Chips, Sameer Vishnoi. Additionally Learn – Vigilance clearance required for post-retirement jobs for officials: CVC

Officers stated that the state govt has appointed Raipur Municipal Company commissioner Saurabh Kumar as Collector Raipur district, Dhamtari district collector Jai Prakash Maurya as Director Geology and Mining, Industrial Taxes Commissioner Ranu Sahu as Collector, Korba district. At the submit of Mungeli district collector, Padum Singh Elma as collector, Dhamtari district as collector, Chhattisgarh State Street Construction Company’s managing director Bhoskar Vilas Sandipan as collector, Bemetara district and director of public training Jitendra Kumar Shukla as collector Posted at the submit of Janjgir-Champa district.

Bemetara district collector Shiv Anant Tayal has been transferred as Joint Secretary, Agriculture Division and Taran Prakash Sinha, Commissioner-cum-Operator, Public Members of the family Division, has been transferred as Collector, Rajnandgaon district. However, Inspector Common of Registration and Stamps Iffat Ara has been given further fee of State Rural Livelihood Venture.

The state govt has appointed Ajit Vasant, leader govt officer of Rajnandgaon district panchayat, to the submit of collector, Mungeli district, Inderjit S. Chandrawal, leader govt officer of district panchayat Bastar, to the submit of collector, Balrampur district, PS Dhruv, registrar of Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya as deputy. At the submit of Secretary, Common Management Division, Further Collector of Durg district Richa Prakash Chaudhary as Leader Government Officer, District Panchayat Bastar, Further Leader Government Officer of Nava Raipur Atal Municipal Construction Authority, Kuldeep Sharma as Commissioner, Municipal Company, Korba. S. Jayawardhan, Commissioner, Municipal Company, Korba has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Company, Raigarh.

Director of Institutional Finance Prabhat Malik as Commissioner, Municipal Company, Raipur, Further Collector of Bilaspur district Nupur Rashi Panna as Further Collector, Durg, Further Collector of Korba district Priyanka Rishi Mahobia as Leader Government Officer, District Panchayat At the submit of Dhamtari, Leader Government Officer of District Panchayat Gariaband, Chandrakant Verma has been posted as Further Managing Director Good Town and Mayank Chaturvedi, Leader Government Officer of District Panchayat Dhamtari, has been posted as Leader Government Officer, District Panchayat Raipur.