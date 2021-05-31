Chhattisgarh: The glass head of the helicopter wearing minister TS Singhdev shot up all over the touchdown, the twist of fate happened

Chhattisgarh, TS Singh Deo, Surajpur, Helicopter, Chhattisgarh Government, Information, रायपुर: Windshield crack of helicopter window went off in Chhattisgarh (Chhattisgarh) on Sunday whilst touchdown in a village in Surajpur district, wherein many of us, together with state Well being Minister TS Singh Deo, have been aboard. . Officers mentioned that an inquiry has been ordered on this topic. The minister and all of the people aboard the helicopter are protected. Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: 3 folks died because of the surprising cave in of a smartly below structure in Surajpur

He mentioned that the incident happened at round 3:40 pm when the minister was once going to discuss with Dharseni village in Surajpur district, the place 3 folks had died after the cave in of an under-construction smartly. With the exception of Minister Singhdev, two staff, two pilots and an engineer have been additionally on board the helicopter. Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: Households of media individuals who misplaced their lives from Corona gets 5 lakh rupees

Chhattisgarh | Windshield of helicopter wearing Chhattisgarh Well being Minister TS Singh Deo advanced crack whilst touchdown in Surajpur. (30.5) percent.twitter.com/myB4JpS1jk Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh Police problems understand to Patra in Toolkit case, former Leader Minister Raman Singh additionally below siege – ANI (@ANI) Would possibly 31, 2021

Minister TS Singhdev mentioned, “ Throughout the touchdown of the helicopter close to Bhaiyathan village, two folks with me spotted a slight crack within the window glass. On the other hand, we idea that the pilot would see it. He mentioned, ‘Later I got here to grasp that the helicopter was once now not have compatibility to fly, for the reason that window glass had cracked.

In keeping with the pilots, the reason for the leak was once now not straight away identified. In the meantime, the state govt has issued a observation and ordered an inquiry into the topic. The manager pilot of the helicopter and the extra director of the state aviation division will post the record after investigation.