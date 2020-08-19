Chhota Shakeel sent a sharp shooter to kill BJP leader in Gujarat, ATS arrested in encounter

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a ‘sharp shooter’ sent by the notorious crook Chhota Shakeel for the alleged murder of a BJP leader after the encounter. Two pistols have been recovered from the accused. A senior ATS official gave this information on Wednesday. Also Read – Shashi Tharoor charges against BJP MP by giving notice of breach of privilege, know the whole matter

ATS senior officer said that on Tuesday late night, ATS raided a hotel located on Relief Road in Ahmedabad where the accused had stayed. The accused opened fire on the ATS, after which he was arrested. Also Read – 2 crore jobs lost in four months, now cannot hide the truth of economy: Rahul Gandhi

A senior ATS official said, “Confidential information was received that Chhota Shakeel has sent a sharp shooter to kill a BJP leader.” On the basis of information, our team raided the hotel last night. When we tried to catch the accused, he opened fire on us. Fortunately no one was injured. Later we managed to catch him. ” He said that two pistols have been recovered from the accused. Also Read – Now BJP charged, Facebook staff worked with Congress and Derek

A senior ATS officer said that after the initial inquiry is over, the identity of the accused will be revealed. According to the manager of the hotel, a resident of Mumbai took room in the hotel on Tuesday and later the ATS caught him.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Gordhan Zadafia in Gir Somnath district said that he had received information that the accused had been sent to kill him. Zadafia said, “Gujarat Home Minister Pradeep Singh Jadeja told me that a sharp shooter sent to kill me has been arrested.”