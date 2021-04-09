Chi McBride Joins Pete Holmes in CBS Pro Bowling Comedy Pilot

Chi McBride has joined the untitled CBS multi-cam comedy pilot based mostly on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, Selection has realized.

Within the collection, after being laid off from the meeting line on the GM manufacturing unit, seemingly atypical man Tom (Pete Holmes) makes the extraordinary resolution to offer for his household by following his dream of turning into an expert bowler.

McBride will star as Archie. The proud proprietor of the bowling alley Archie’s Lanes: Dwelling of the Curly Fry, Archie is each Tom’s mentor and longstanding father-figure. His direct and unequivocal look on life urges Tom to pursue his dream.

McBride beforehand starred in the CBS reboot of “Hawaii 5-0” in the function of Lou Grover. He’s additionally recognized for his roles in reveals like “Pushing Daisies” and “Boston Public,” in addition to movies like “Ready,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” and “I, Robotic.”

He’s repped by Silver Lining Leisure and lawyer Sean Marks.

Mark Gross will write and government produce the pilot, with David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James additionally government producing. CBS Studios will produce. Gross is at the moment underneath an general deal on the studio. He most not too long ago labored as a author and government producer on the CBS multi-cam “Man With a Plan.” He was beforehand a author and co-executive producer on fellow CBS comedy “Mike & Molly.”

CBS has ordered few new pilots this season, as an alternative working by means of those who have been sidelined by the pandemic final yr. Most not too long ago, it was introduced that the solid of the multi-cam “The Three of Us” had been launched. A single-cam pilot from comic Sarah Cooper continues to be in rivalry on the community.