Chicago Fire And Chicago P.D.: What These Former Cast Members Are Doing Now

In a time when shared universes are all the fashion with the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, NBC adopted swimsuit with a slew of interconnected procedural dramas collectively often known as One Chicago. Chicago Fire and its spin-offs, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, all of which premiered inside three years of one another, characteristic interweaving forged members and storylines all current in the identical titular Midwestern metropolis and have even crossed over with different sequence produced by Regulation & Order creator Dick Wolf.
The elder sequence on this shared “trilogy,” Chicago Fire, which debuted in 2012, and Chicago P.D., which premiered two years later, have adopted two teams of pros of their private lives and with their lives on the road for eight years and 6 years, respectively. Given the severity of their professions, survival can’t be assured for everybody, which has been made clear with some central characters’ succumbing to dire circumstances. After all, some left simply to discover different profession aspirations, which can also be the case for a number of of the actors concerned.
It looks as if now’s pretty much as good a time as ever to commemorate the veterans of those enduringly in style sequence about combating fires and combating crime. The next is what 5 former sequence regulars from Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., every, have been as much as since their ultimate episodes.
Monica Raymund (Gabriela Dawson) – Chicago Fire
After her first starring position as human lie detector Ria Torres on the short-lived Deceive Me and touchdown a recurring spot on hit CBS political drama The Good Spouse, Monica Raymund turned a founding forged member of Chicago Fire as Gabriela Dawson. The temperamental ambulance paramedic turned firefighter had her affiliation with Truck 81 finish in 2018 when she left to offer medical consideration to these in want in Puerto Rico. Following her exit, Raymund additionally went by a relocation of her personal to Hightown, the STARZ sequence from producer Jerry Bruckheimer by which she presently performs a Nationwide Marine Fisheries Service agent struggling together with her personal sobriety as she turns into concerned with a disturbing homicide investigation in Cape Cod.
Yuri Sardarov (Brian Zvonecek) – Chicago Fire
Nicknamed “Otis” after a sure model of elevators for his specialization in rescuing victims from stated contraption, Brian Zvonecek, performed by Yuri Sardarov, was a co-owner of the bar Molly’s with a number of of his colleagues from Truck 81 who additionally favored to share his experiences as a firefighter on his personal podcast. The Season eight premiere of Chicago Fire could be Sardarov’s ultimate episode as a sequence common, with Otis succumbing to accidents from a mattress manufacturing facility explosion. The Eurasian born actor will subsequent be seen within the 2020 launch of Adam, his first characteristic movie to be launched since 2012’s Argo, regardless of being filmed in 2011, by which Breaking Dangerous star Aaron Paul performs real-life quadriplegic Adam Niskar.
Lauren German (Leslie Shay) – Chicago Fire
Years earlier than the heartbreaking lack of Otis, one of many first bouts of non-public tragedy the characters of Chicago Fire would face was the homicide of paramedic Leslie Shay, performed by Lauren German for the primary two seasons. The actress had expertise with location-specific TV sequence, from recurring roles on TNT unique Memphis Beat and CBS’s long-running modern-day reboot of Hawaii 5-0, previous to enjoying the Ambulance 61 first responder. German has since continued her standing as a procedural drama vet and low-key horror scream queen (significantly from 2003’s The Texas Chainsaw Bloodbath remake and Hostel: Half II in 2007) by starring as Detective Chloe Decker on a present that mixes each genres: Lucifer.
Charlie Barnett (Peter Mills) – Chicago Fire
Earlier than he found the true nature of her sexuality, Leslie Shay briefly caught the attention of Peter Mills, a Squad three firefighter performed by Charlie Barnett. Paradoxically, the actor, who left the present when Peter moved to North Carolina to open a restaurant together with his household, is homosexual in actual life, which he has expressed artistically in pre-Chicago Fire roles, similar to the films Non-public Romeo and Gayby, and since his exit, like on Netflix’s sequence revivals of Tales of the Metropolis and You. Barnett, who additionally starred on Netflix’s Russian Doll and as John Diggle’s son on Arrow, will star reverse Drew Barrymore and Ellie Kemper within the comedy The Stand-In and can return to NBC in Matt Reeves’ upcoming drama sequence Abnormal Joe.
Dora Madison Burge (Jessica Chilton) – Chicago Fire
Serving as Peter Mills’ alternative on Ambulance 61 was Jessica Chilton, also called “Chili” and performed by Dora Madison Burge, however just for a short while, because the dying of her twin sister, Alyssa, despatched her right into a grief-stricken spiral that price her the job after 17 episodes. Chicago Fire is definitely considered one of a number of hit sequence on which Burge has appeared in a short-lived recurring position, with others most notably being Friday Evening Lights and Dexter. Since leaving the present, the actress has re-emerged as a rising scream queen in main the disturbing 2019 psychological indie Bliss, enjoying a central character of Into the Darkish‘s Mom’s Day particular, and showing in two upcoming technophobic sci-fi thrillers: the feature-length 2020 SWSX submission Lapsis and the 10-minute quick Into that Goodnight.
Sophia Bush (Erin Lindsay) – Chicago P.D.
After enjoying Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012, Sophia Bush debuted as Detective Erin Lindsay on Chicago Fire the next yr earlier than turning into a sequence common on the police-based spin-off. When Lindsay left CPD for an FBI place on the finish of Season 4, Bush adopted by taking a number of small roles in notable movies and TV exhibits, together with voicing a superhero in Incredibles 2 and enjoying a love curiosity for Kevin (Justin Hartley) in a single episode of This Is Us. The actress will seem in Love, Victor, Hulu’s sequence spin-off from Love, Simon, the indie music drama Laborious Luck Love Music, and alongside Pierce Brosnan and Ilana Glazer in False Constructive, which is being described as a contemporary Rosemary’s Child.
Jon Seda (Antonio Dawson) – Chicago P.D.
One other Chicago P.D. important character who first appeared on Chicago Fire is Antonio Dawson, performed by Jon Seda. He really stepped away briefly to star within the failed Chicago Justice, however then exited the franchise fully when the detective left the police division, supposedly, to help his sister, Gabriela, in Puerto Rico. Antonio is definitely the second of Seda’s characters that additionally exist within the Regulation & Order universe, after Paul Falsone on Murder: Life on the Streets, which had additionally crossed over with L&O, simply as P.D. has. The previous aspiring boxer is ready to return to NBC for La Brea, a survivalist drama a few mysterious LA sinkhole.
Elias Koteas (Alvin Olinksy) – Chicago P.D.
Earlier than enjoying CPD undercover operative Alvin Olinsky, Elias Koteas starred as various characters with a badge, similar to together with his position in Collateral Harm, or as a person recognized merely as The Policeman in 2010’s Let Me In. Nonetheless, the Canadian character actor is finest recognized for classics like Terrence Malick’s The Skinny Purple Line, highschool drama Some Sort of Fantastic from author John Hughes, and the 1990s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles motion pictures, by which he performed Casey Jones. Since his 2018 exit from Chicago P.D. after Alvin’s homicide, Koteas has been filming the Syfy unique film Cipher, which is able to see him taking up an evil A.I. He’s additionally becoming a member of the forged of Billy Bob Thornton’s Amazon sequence Goliath.
Anne Heche (Katherine Brennan) – Chicago P.D.
The dying of Alivin Olinsky is definitely what sparks the primary look of Division Superintendent Katherine Brennan, a recurring character on Chicago P.D. performed by Anne Heche. The Emmy-nominee has led a really eclectic profession spanning three many years, from the daytime cleaning soap opera One other World, to Gus Van Sant’s notorious shot-for-shot Psycho remake, and the short-lived NBC navy procedural The Courageous in 2017. Heche will proceed to indicate her numerous tastes with a slew of upcoming characteristic movies that vary from mild household drama like Wildfire, to a twister catastrophe flick known as 13 Minutes, and the post-apocalyptic survivalist thriller Salvage, which is considered one of two movies categorized as horror the actress has on the horizon.
Josh Segarra (Justin Voight) – Chicago P.D.
One other Chicago P.D. actor who has additionally led a profession of spectacular selection is Josh Segarra. His position on the sequence as Sgt. Hank Voight’s (Jason Beghe) former inmate son, Justin, turned out to be shockingly transient, because it ended with the character’s tragic homicide. Segarra’s character on daytime kids’s program The Electrical Firm, which lasted from 2009 to 2011, didn’t undergo the identical destiny. However, his antagonistic Arrow character Adrian Chase (also called Prometheus) did, and this time it was self-inflicted. The actor, who has additionally lent his voice to video video games similar to Purple Lifeless Redemption, most not too long ago made a recurring visitor look on one other CW sequence Katy Keane, and is presently engaged on the comedy movie First One In and a TV adaptation of the 2018 Kevin Hart film Evening College.
