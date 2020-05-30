Chicago Fire And Chicago P.D.: What These Former Cast Members Are Doing Now

Josh Segarra (Justin Voight) – Chicago P.D.

One other Chicago P.D. actor who has additionally led a profession of spectacular selection is Josh Segarra. His position on the sequence as Sgt. Hank Voight’s (Jason Beghe) former inmate son, Justin, turned out to be shockingly transient, because it ended with the character’s tragic homicide. Segarra’s character on daytime kids’s program The Electrical Firm, which lasted from 2009 to 2011, didn’t undergo the identical destiny. However, his antagonistic Arrow character Adrian Chase (also called Prometheus) did, and this time it was self-inflicted. The actor, who has additionally lent his voice to video video games similar to Purple Lifeless Redemption, most not too long ago made a recurring visitor look on one other CW sequence Katy Keane, and is presently engaged on the comedy movie First One In and a TV adaptation of the 2018 Kevin Hart film Evening College.