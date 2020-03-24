Chicago Fire And Med Directors Talk Making Crossover History With P.D., TV Opportunities For Women And More

Brenna Malloy: What helped undoubtedly for me and I think about for SJ as effectively is we’re each followers of the reveals. Having seen all the episodes of Chicago Fire and having seen each crossover episode of the three reveals and I had watched the pilots of P.D. and Med and the season finales of P.D. and Med, after which all of the episodes of Chicago Fire. That may be a enjoyable activity as a director. ‘Oh, I get to direct an episode of Chicago Fire that is one a part of this huge world of storytelling! And for my job, I get to observe all of it!’ So it was actually simply diving in to the tales and the characters. Clearly Chicago Fire has been on the longest and Derek Haas created the present and he truly wrote my episode. So I acquired to spend so much of time studying from him concerning the world and form of immersed myself as a lot as I might.

SJ Predominant Muñoz: I find it irresistible once I’m with my household and there are children to handle and errands to run and I’ve to say, ‘Sorry, I’ve to observe TV!’ [laughs] That is the sensible factor. It is so laborious to think about that we receives a commission to do that job. In fact it is difficult but it surely’s pure enjoyment, if it is your ardour. I do know it is my ardour to direct and I do know it is Brenna’s. So by way of preparation, completely it entails watching each episode usually a number of occasions, actually attending to know all the characters and their arcs and their quirks and their personalities and their behaviors. Though I knew I used to be paired with Chicago Med I nonetheless watched all of the reveals, due to course there are crossovers.