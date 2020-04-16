Chicago Fire Is Losing Annie Ilonzeh’s Foster For Season 9, So What About Brett?

Go away a Remark
Chicago Fire is saying goodbye to a different paramedic! Annie Ilonzeh, who has performed Emily Foster on the founding One Chicago collection since early Season 7, is departing the present. The information broke lower than a day after the Season eight finale aired on NBC.
Annie Ilonzeh’s departure from Chicago Fire after two seasons (as first reported by Us Weekly) marks the most recent EMT to go away Fire, and the second whose departure was confirmed after the earlier finale had aired. Regardless of Season eight coming to a untimely finish, nevertheless, Foster’s departure was arguably arrange rather a lot higher than Gabby Dawson’s again on the finish of Season 6.
So, how did Chicago Fire deal with what turned out to be Foster’s ultimate story in her ultimate episode, and what does it imply for Brett? Let’s dive into what occurred.
Spoilers forward for the Season eight finale of Chicago Fire on NBC.
The Season eight finale continued with Foster’s rising want to return to medical college, and she or he went as far as to arrange an interview with Northwestern to presumably get a second probability regardless of dishonest on her boards throughout her first spherical. She was hesitant about leaving Brett, nevertheless, as a consequence of all the pieces Brett had already gone by means of after which the bombshell that Brett’s child sister was being moved away.
Nonetheless, Brett got here to phrases with Foster’s want to turn out to be a physician and even confirmed up after Foster’s interview to lend her assist, so the episode did truly arrange a farewell from Foster in a approach that might not be solely satisfying to followers when a Foster-free Season 9 picks up however not completely out of the blue.
In fact, there isn’t any guaranteeing what sort of information Foster would have gotten from Northwestern within the ultimate three episodes of Chicago Fire Season eight that by no means obtained to be produced, however since that is Fire and never P.D. we’re speaking about, I am guessing Foster would have gotten again into Northwestern with Brett’s blessing.
That might let Foster depart on a excessive be aware and an open door to probably return, since Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois is not far in any respect from Chicago. It may additionally let Brett view her future extra optimistically than if Foster left for some way more unfavorable motive. Moreover, a minimum of Brett nonetheless has Casey, and Fire has the possibility to arrange a brand new EMT dynamic.
A brand new EMT dynamic was truly on my thoughts forward of the Season eight finale, though I had been guessing that Annie Ilonzeh would transfer to Chicago Med relatively than depart One Chicago altogether. I requested Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas how Hanako Greensmith, who debuted in Season eight as a paramedic from Firehouse 20, would slot in with Firehouse 51, and he stated this:
We love her and need to see extra of her in Season 9. I feel she’s terrific and performs the character with simply the correct quantity of enjoyable and swagger.
In fact, that is to not say that Violet might be Brett’s new associate in Ambulance 61, but it surely might not be a coincidence that Chicago Fire has a brand new paramedic all however ready within the wings whereas Foster was on the best way out.
Personally, I am simply hoping that Annie Ilonzeh might be accessible and keen to reprise her function a minimum of another time for Fire to tie off some free ends, prefer it did with Monica Raymund’s temporary reappearance as Dawson firstly of Season 7. That stated, Sophia Bush was gone from Chicago P.D. for good after she left (for very comprehensible causes), so solely time will inform.
Sadly, Chicago Fire is finished for now, and with the industry-wide manufacturing shutdown, there isn’t any saying when Season 9 may hit the airwaves. A minimum of Season 9 is already assured! In reality, Seasons 9-11 are assured. Together with Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., Fire acquired a three-season renewal.
For some viewing choices throughout the look forward to One Chicago to return and clarify Foster’s absence, try our 2020 spring premiere schedule.
