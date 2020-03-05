Chicago Fire Spoilers: Is Brett Doomed For Heartbreak After The Latest Family Development?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the March Four episode of Chicago Fire on NBC, known as “The Tendency of a Drowning Sufferer.”
Chicago Fire‘s Brett reunited along with her organic mom within the massive Fire/P.D. crossover, and assembly Julie went nicely sufficient that it appeared like risking her coronary heart paid off. In “The Tendency of a Drowning Sufferer,” Brett and Julie (who’s pregnant with Brett’s half-sister) spent a while collectively, and Julie dropped the bombshell that she and her husband Scott are in all probability transferring to Chicago. Julie did not wish to seem to be they had been barging into Brett’s life, however Brett assured her delivery mother that she’s blissful concerning the transfer. Can this presumably finish nicely, or is Brett doomed for heartbreak?
There are three apparent methods Brett’s relationship along with her delivery mother can go, the way in which I see it, and solely certainly one of them is blissful. Let’s begin with that one!
Julie and Scott relocating to Chicago may really be nice information for Brett. Though she loves her adoptive mother and father, she would not have household within the speedy Chicago space, and having Julie and her future child sister round may assist. In keeping with Julie, Scott felt dangerous for his impolite therapy of Brett after they briefly met, so perhaps even Scott may very well be good for Brett to have round. Possibly Julie and Scott transferring to Chicago would be the neatest thing to occur for Brett in a very long time!
Or perhaps Brett is in for heartbreak. There are two methods I can see Brett taking an emotional blow with Julie again in her life. Whereas I hope I am mistaken, that is One Chicago we’re speaking about. How usually does the best-case state of affairs really occur?
One of many heartbreaking methods this might go down, to me, is solely that Julie activates Brett and is not what she appeared. After all, they have not really identified one another for that lengthy, and Brett is taking Julie at her phrase on so much. Admittedly, nothing about Julie has actually been sketchy to warrant setting off alarm bells, though I did have my suspicions about Scott after the crossover.
We (and Brett) simply do not know a lot of something for positive past that she gave Brett up for adoption after giving delivery as a teen, wished to make contact along with her grownup daughter, and now needs to spend time along with her. I do not wish to assume the worst of a personality who may very well be so good for Brett, however she nearly appears too good.
The different heartbreaking method this story may unfold is extra seemingly, in my ebook. Julie is in her mid-40s and went into false labor in “The Tendency of a Drowning Sufferer,” with Brett noting that her age makes this a high-risk being pregnant.
Since being pregnant by no means actually goes nicely in One Chicago (see: Fire‘s Dawson, Med‘s April, and P.D.‘s Burgess), may Julie’s being pregnant end in one thing tragic? Seeing one other heartbreaking twist in One Chicago so quickly after what was so brutally executed on P.D. to Burgess could be a bit a lot, however the false labor on this episode leads me to imagine we should always hold a watch out for warning indicators about Julie’s well being.
If Julie betrays Brett or suffers a tragedy on account of her high-risk being pregnant simply after Brett opened as much as her delivery mother, Brett may very well be in for some heartbreak.
The excellent news is that Brett has a great pal in Casey, who will nearly actually be blissful to assist her regardless of how the story along with her delivery mother goes. They might turn into greater than associates finally, however friendship is seemingly the essential factor for now. And Brett may in all probability use all the chums she will be able to get along with her delivery mother again within the image, for good or dangerous.
Discover out what occurs for Brett along with her delivery mother with new episodes of Chicago Fire on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, between new episodes of Med at eight p.m. ET and P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. All three sequence had been not too long ago renewed for a number of extra seasons, so Brett’s story along with her mother could not finish any time too quickly!
