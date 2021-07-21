Chicago Homicide Suspect Arrested In Demise Of seven-year-old Jaslyn Adams After Months-long Manhunt

A 3rd suspect attached to the brazen killing of a 7-year-old Chicago lady used to be arrested Monday after a months-long nationwide manhunt, the FBI stated.

Devontay Anderson, 22, used to be arrested “with out incident” in connection to the April 18 taking pictures of Jaslyn Adams, FBI Particular Agent Shelley Gryz advised Fox Information.

The arrest got here months after Anderson used to be charged with first-degree homicide, along side a separate federal rate of illegal flight to steer clear of prosecution. Ultimate month, the FBI presented a $25,000 praise for info resulting in Anderson’s arrest.

The Chicago Police Division advised Fox Information that Anderson used to be being hung on an arrest warrant however that fees in opposition to him had no longer but been finalized.

Two different males – Demond Goudy and Marion Lewis – have additionally been arrested and charged in connection to Jaslyn’s dying.

Goudy used to be arrested days after the killing following a SWAT standoff. Lewis used to be shot whilst evading cops on a hectic highway. He used to be allegedly making an attempt to carjack a circle of relatives caught in visitors. Government imagine he used to be the getaway motive force right through the killing and didn’t hearth any photographs.

Jaslyn used to be killed and her father used to be shot as they had been sitting in a automotive in a McDonald’s drive-thru, police stated. She died and her father, Jontae Adams, used to be wounded and later launched from a health center.

An April 29 grievance within the federal case stated responding cops discovered a 2003 Infiniti sedan “riddled with bullets.” Surveillance pictures reviewed through investigators confirmed the automobile within the drive-thru when a 2017 Audi S8 with 3 folks inside of pulled up in the back of it.

“Two grownup men then exited the Audi,” the grievance stated. “One male, later known through CPD as Anderson, exited the rear passenger facet of the Audi brandishing a Draco AK-47 pistol. The opposite male exited the Audi from the entrance passenger seat brandishing a Glock pistol. Each males opened hearth at the Infiniti, firing dozens of rounds sooner than re-entering the Audi and leaving the scene.”

The grievance described Jontae Adams as a identified gang member. Investigators scoured social media accounts of rival gang individuals and came upon an Instagram Reside video that connected Anderson to the killing, the grievance stated.

GPS “ping notifications” connected to his Fb depend positioned him in Miami per week after the slaying, federal prosecutors stated.