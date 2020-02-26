Chicago Med Is Missing One Chicago’s Crossover, But One P.D. Star Is On The Way

Hopefully he can assist rescue Natalie and Crockett sooner quite than later, and with out falling into a brilliant bizarre Chicago Med love triangle after that shut name a number of seasons in the past. It is most likely secure to say that Manstead 2.zero with Jay as an alternative of Will is not going to occur, although, since Jay has some sparks flying with Hailey over on P.D. and the very last thing Crockett wants is extra relationship drama.