Chicago Med Is Missing One Chicago’s Crossover, But One P.D. Star Is On The Way

The second main One Chicago crossover of the 2019-2020 TV season hits the airwaves on February 26, however Chicago Med might be lacking from the tv occasion. Although the Fireplace and P.D. crossover evidently will not want the medical doctors and nurses of Med, an upcoming Med episode will certainly want one of many stars of P.D. A brand new episode picture reveals one of many Intelligence cops on the scene on Med, and the episode description suggests he might must be prepared for some severe motion.
First, try Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead in a photograph from Chicago Med‘s March four episode:
Nicely, no matter occurs within the Fireplace/P.D. two-parter will not depart Jay Halstead benched! He’ll be on the job within the March four episode of Chicago Med, wanting very chilly and really able to combat some crime. The episode, referred to as “Who Ought to Be The Choose,” will contain a convicted assassin escaping, leading to a number of members of the Med group at risk. That positively feels like one thing that might warrant the involvement of CPD!
Usually, Jay on the scene of a Med disaster would possibly recommend that Will is likely one of the folks at risk, and a few main Halstead brother drama could be on the best way. In accordance with different episode images, nevertheless, it seems like two different medical doctors would be the ones in scorching water on the chilly streets of Chicago.
Check out Natalie and Crockett wanting lower than thrilled within the March four episode:
The excellent news is that not one of the blood on their fingers and coats appears to be theirs, with no less than one different individual injured within the leg. The unhealthy information is that they each look pretty alarmed. And can most likely additionally want to purchase new coats.
Primarily based on the setting within the picture, I feel it is secure to say that Natalie and Crockett are fairly distant from the hospital for no less than a part of “Who Ought to Be The Choose.” Is this as a result of they had been driving round collectively, noticed any individual in want of medical support, and stopped to supply assist, solely to wind up at risk themselves?
Or did the convicted homicide or one in all his cronies kidnap Natalie and Crockett on the hospital, yank them into the massive blue van, and pressure them to render support at gunpoint? Or one thing else fully? Personally, I do not assume it is an excessive amount of of a leap to suspect that they had been kidnapped within the van by a man with a gun, based mostly on this subsequent image:
Primarily based on Crockett’s expression, I feel he is beginning understand how a lot hazard and drama include the day shift at Chicago Med! In all seriousness, each medical doctors look fairly scared on this image. They’re already coated in blood, in order that they seemingly already tried to assist any individual.
Contemplating the picture of Jay Halstead reveals Jay and a fellow cop on the job in the course of the night time, it seems Natalie and Crockett will not get out of their scenario shortly after the photographs of them with the blue van. I might additionally say that Jay seems to me like he is attempting to barter a hostage scenario, based mostly on the best way issues usually roll on P.D.
Hopefully he can assist rescue Natalie and Crockett sooner quite than later, and with out falling into a brilliant bizarre Chicago Med love triangle after that shut name a number of seasons in the past. It is most likely secure to say that Manstead 2.zero with Jay as an alternative of Will is not going to occur, although, since Jay has some sparks flying with Hailey over on P.D. and the very last thing Crockett wants is extra relationship drama.
See what occurs in Chicago Med‘s “Who Ought to Be The Choose” when the episode airs Wednesday, March four at eight p.m. ET as the primary hour of the One Chicago block. Stick round NBC for a pair hours on March four for extra Jay Halstead, with Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET.
