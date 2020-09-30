‘Chicago Med’ Production Halted Over Positive COVID-19 Test

“Chicago Med” has turn into the most recent collection to be compelled to droop manufacturing because of a constructive COVID-19 check.

Sources have confirmed {that a} crew member returned a constructive check, and manufacturing was halted this morning. The present will now pause manufacturing for 2 complete weeks as a precaution.

The constructive outcome was yielded by a fast check and the person who examined constructive was instantly despatched house, in keeping with a supply with information of the manufacturing. Contact tracing, in addition to different COVID pointers, have been carried out because the check got here again. The one who examined constructive was in a job which meant they have been in shut proximity to different forged and crew members, therefore the choice to droop manufacturing.

“Chicago Med” is coming into its sixth season, and NBC at present has it slated to premiere Nov. 11 within the 8 p.m. time slot, proper earlier than its fellow “Chicago” dramas “Chicago Fireplace” and “Chicago P.D.” This manufacturing pause mustn’t delay the present’s supply to the community, in keeping with sources.

Information of the shutdown comes solely two weeks after ABC authorized drama “For Life” was additionally compelled to cease taking pictures on account of conflicting coronavirus check outcomes on set. In that specific case, a number of individuals concerned with the manufacturing first examined constructive for COVID-19, then acquired damaging outcomes upon subsequent testing. Production remains to be not underway within the Nicholas Pinnock-led collection, because it too shut up store for 14 days.

Again in June, CBS cleaning soap “The Daring and the Lovely” halted manufacturing because of “a number of false constructive” outcomes. The present needed to improve its COVID-19 testing capacities to accommodate “the big quantity of testing wanted.”

Deadline first reported the “Chicago Med” information.