Chicago Med Showrunners Reveal Their Top Moments After 100 Episodes, Including That Bloody Cliffhanger

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for Chicago Med’s 100th episode, referred to as “The Ghosts of the Previous.”
Chicago Med has formally run for 100 episodes on NBC, hitting a milestone that few primetime dramas are capable of hit and have already got a protracted future assured. “The Ghosts of the Previous” noticed Ethan lastly study the reality about April kissing Crockett, Dr. Charles expertise a breakthrough along with his youngest daughter, and Maggie tying the knot with Ben. These are just a few twists from 5 seasons and 100 episodes, although, and CinemaBlend requested Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov what storylines or twists they’re particularly happy with in any case this time.
The showrunners (who teased the return of Dr. Charles’ daughter after years off display to CinemaBlend earlier this 12 months) had loads of tales (a few of them bloody) to select from. Diane Frolov selected to give attention to twists that helped viewers who have been watching from dwelling, saying this:
There’ve been so many, however we’re actually proud when viewers say an episode helped them get a prognosis for a liked on. For example, we did an episode this season during which a younger girl, identified with panic assaults, truly was affected by a bodily situation. Seems a viewer’s daughter was subsequently identified with the identical situation due to our episode.
Whereas it is a good factor that Chicago Med instances just like the epidemic from final fall’s three-part “An infection” crossover have not resulted in real-life diagnoses of flesh-eating micro organism, Diane Frolov revealed that a number of the much less fantastically horrifying instances helped followers. The case of a younger girl seemingly having panic assaults that have been attributable to an underlying situation truly aired earlier in Season 5.
There are many different game-changing and memorable tales that aired previous to “The Ghosts of the Previous” in Season 5, and it may possibly virtually be tough to consider how a lot Med has gone via (and put its characters via) over time to hit 100 episodes. Andrew Schneider elaborated on Diane Frolov’s moments and named some particular incidents that they are happy with, together with the bloody cliffhanger on the finish of Season 4:
We have loved doing the longer arcs — Connor along with his mentors Downey and Latham — with Robin — with Ava. And, in fact, the Will/Natalie journey — many twists and turns there! — the aborted wedding ceremony — the automobile crash — Natalie’s reminiscence loss.
Again earlier than Connor departed Med following the loss of life of his father and Ava’s suicide, he was on the middle of a few of Med‘s greatest plots, together with with Dr. Charles’ eldest daughter, the 2 medical doctors who formed him into the surgeon he was by the day he walked out, and naturally the Ava scenario.
Will and Natalie’s journey could also be ongoing since they’re each nonetheless on the present, though a Manstead romance could also be out of the query for now after their battle earlier this season and Will shifting on to Hannah. Nat recovering from her TBI did not imply the course of real love with Will would run easy, if it is going to run in any respect once more sooner or later! Natalie did have an enormous smile for Will throughout Maggie’s wedding ceremony.
What’s in retailer for Chicago Med shifting ahead? Properly, the huge three-season renewal for Med (in addition to Chicago Fireplace and Chicago P.D.) means Med ought to simply hit 150 episodes, and doubtlessly even 200 if all continues to go nicely! The three reveals of One Chicago did have their manufacturing halted as a result of coronavirus, however for now Med will proceed airing new episodes of Season 5 on Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on NBC.
Add Comment