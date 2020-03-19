Chicago Med Showrunners Reveal Their Top Moments After 100 Episodes, Including That Bloody Cliffhanger

Will and Natalie’s journey could also be ongoing since they’re each nonetheless on the present, though a Manstead romance could also be out of the query for now after their battle earlier this season and Will shifting on to Hannah. Nat recovering from her TBI did not imply the course of real love with Will would run easy, if it is going to run in any respect once more sooner or later! Natalie did have an enormous smile for Will throughout Maggie’s wedding ceremony.