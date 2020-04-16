Chicago Med Showrunners Talk The ‘Highly effective’ Season 5 Finale, Natalie And Crockett’s Relationship And More

The showrunners have been clear that “A Needle In The Coronary heart” was a “highly effective” episode for the tip of Season 5, even when that is not the way it was initially written. On condition that it proved that the story of April and Ethan is not over, Will is approaching his new relationship with Hannah otherwise, and there is much more to Crockett than anyone might have guessed, there’s loads to consider over the approaching months.