Chicago Med’s Natalie Will Be Forced To ‘Examine Her Thoughts’ About Crockett, But What About Halstead?

That is what’s so thrilling about Chicago Med. Though we’re on a stage, there’s quite a lot of motion. It strikes, the pacing is excessive, it strikes shortly. As a director it is thrilling to do. There are quite a lot of particulars to navigate by way of the medical procedures and the crew is there to essentially assist you thru that course of. There’s medical advisors which can be at all times out there to you, that have been out there to me, across the clock to reply my questions throughout prep. If it was the evening earlier than and I used to be talking to them about some particulars for the following day, they have been at all times out there to me to reply some particulars. Any query you could have for them. How excessive ought to a mattress be? What would a nurse be doing on this second? We wish to get the small print proper as a result of we wish everyone, even people who work within the medical trade, to get pleasure from watching Chicago Med. Another excuse why the present is so profitable is they’re so good about staying true to the medical procedures and all of these particulars are right. It is a enjoyable factor to direct.