Chicago P.D. Delivered The Burzek Scene We’ve Been Waiting For, So What’s Next?

What Occurred With Burgess And Ruzek

Burgess kind of shut down on all people, together with Ruzek, after she misplaced her being pregnant. The long-awaited dialog concerning the miscarriage got here in an episode full of individuals reminding her of what she misplaced, with a patrol officer sharing his sympathies, Platt reaching out to try to assist, and her personal accidents affecting her within the discipline. Roman related the dots, and she or he lastly instructed her former associate and love curiosity what had occurred. She was rigorously unemotional about it, however that does not imply she may make it by way of the case with out breaking.