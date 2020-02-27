Chicago P.D. Delivered The Burzek Scene We’ve Been Waiting For, So What’s Next?

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for Episode 15 of Chicago P.D. Season 7, known as “Burden of Fact.”
The second half of Season 7 has been tough on Kim Burgess because of the brutal beating by a intercourse trafficker that resulted in her dropping her being pregnant. She and Ruzek have been stable and even planning on residing collectively to platonically coparent, she willingly went on gentle responsibility, and she or he tried with each fiber of her being to remain protected, solely to lose her child anyway. “Burden of Fact” delivered a much-needed scene of Burzek really speaking to one another, however what does it imply for the longer term?
To contemplate what may occur subsequent, we have to first look rigorously at what occurred earlier than and what occurred in “Burden of “Fact.”
What Occurred With Burgess And Ruzek
Burgess kind of shut down on all people, together with Ruzek, after she misplaced her being pregnant. The long-awaited dialog concerning the miscarriage got here in an episode full of individuals reminding her of what she misplaced, with a patrol officer sharing his sympathies, Platt reaching out to try to assist, and her personal accidents affecting her within the discipline. Roman related the dots, and she or he lastly instructed her former associate and love curiosity what had occurred. She was rigorously unemotional about it, however that does not imply she may make it by way of the case with out breaking.
The break occurred when she and Ruzek have been alone within the locker room and she or he seen that he nonetheless had the sonogram image up in his locker. Lastly, Burgess expressed her emotions, and Marina Squerciati was implausible in her character’s breakdown, as was Patrick John Flueger as Ruzek lastly realized what was taking place together with her. Burgess blames herself, is livid with herself, and simply needs any individual else in charge her and be indignant together with her.
Ruzek refused to be indignant, and was genuinely shocked when she mentioned he blamed her for dropping the child. As Burgess listed the issues she did that resulted within the brutal assault, Ruzek countered each level by reminding her that she saved a lady’s life, and the lady would have died an terrible loss of life if Burgess had waited a second longer. Burgess clearly nonetheless hadn’t forgiven herself by the top of the scene, however she was no less than exhibiting emotion and speaking about it. That is progress, and Ruzek was fairly nice.
What Occurs Subsequent
Burgess did not finish the locker room confrontation any much less indignant with herself or seemingly more likely to divulge heart’s contents to Ruzek past the breakdown. By the top of the episode, Burgess agreed with Roman’s assertion that perhaps individuals needs to be required to hold the ache of the issues they’ve executed, however requested if they do not get to resolve what to do with that ache.
To me, that implies that Burgess could possibly be planning on burying herself again in her work and utilizing her ache to do her job. Marina Squerciati did state after the miscarriage episode aired that Burgess is “useless inside,” “throwing herself into work,” and never permitting herself to lean on Ruzek. The confrontation within the locker room appeared to provide her just a little little bit of catharsis, however she does not appear executed punishing herself for saving a life at the price of her personal child.
As for Ruzek, the confrontation lastly gave him a window into what Burgess has been feeling, and he clearly had no concept that she was indignant with herself and anticipated him to be indignant together with her. He does not have the bodily restoration to take care of and did not expertise what Burgess went by way of through the assault, even when he did come to her rescue within the aftermath.
He is nonetheless emotionally processing, based mostly on the truth that he nonetheless had the sonogram taped up in his locker, however he appears higher off than Burgess. He may proceed to try to assist her or attempt to give her house. Hopefully he continues making an attempt to achieve out, however Burgess might proceed rebuffing his efforts if she actually does intend to channel her ache into work.
Principally, no matter occurs subsequent for Burzek, I am guessing that one other go at romance is not within the playing cards any time too quickly, irrespective of how a lot love there may be between them. There’s loads of restoration and therapeutic that should occur; it would occur sooner and simpler in the event that they went by way of it collectively, however when has P.D. executed issues the simple method?
Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays to see what occurs subsequent for Burgess and Ruzek in new episodes of Chicago P.D., following new episodes of Chicago Hearth at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago Med at eight p.m. ET. One P.D. star is dropping by Med subsequent week, so make sure you take a look at the entire One Chicago primetime block if you would like all of the P.D. motion.
