Chicago P.D.: Is There Hope For Burzek After All Despite Devastating Loss?

Chicago P.D. Season 7 hasn’t been straightforward for Burgess, Ruzek, or Burzek followers. Though Burgess and Ruzek attached after the large “An infection” crossover, her unplanned being pregnant positively difficult issues, and her brutal miscarriage left them each reeling. Though their confrontation within the latest crossover with Chicago Hearth delivered the Burzek scene we have been ready for, there was nonetheless an terrible lot of stress. Now, it seems that hope might not be misplaced because of a scene from the upcoming March four episode.
This is what occurs. The March four episode of Chicago P.D., referred to as “Intimate Violence,” will function at the least one scene between simply Burgess and Ruzek, and it positively will not be as confrontational as what occurred within the crossover’s locker room scene. On this scene, Burgess will give Ruzek some hockey tickets as her manner of claiming thanks for every thing he did when she was pregnant after which with the miscarriage.
She shared that she feels he is been together with her “this complete manner,” and the silence lasted lengthy sufficient that she began to really feel it was bizarre that she acquired him hockey tickets, however he sincerely thanked her. Oh, and there was loads of gazing happening. Largely from Ruzek’s facet, which is comprehensible. That is essentially the most open Burgess has been with him because the miscarriage, except for her breakdown throughout the crossover. Possibly Burgess will not completely bury herself in her work in spite of everything!
“Intimate Violence” could seem extra prone to ship substance on the Upstead entrance, however followers can rely on at the least just a little Burzek. However will there be greater than this one scene? Check out what’s in retailer with this sneak peek:
This scene means that Burzek followers need not despair that Chicago P.D. will simply go away them to marvel concerning the state of their relationship after Ruzek refused to be mad at her at the same time as she was mad at herself for what led to the miscarriage.
That is to not say that they will begin pursuing a relationship of any type within the coming episodes, because the earlier week proved there’s nonetheless a variety of damage, and Burgess’ ultimate scene with Roman within the crossover did not precisely level towards her coping with her grief within the healthiest manner. Then once more, would this actually be Chicago P.D. if the cops of Intelligence had been emotionally wholesome?
Talking of which, “Intimate Violence” will drive Upton to reckon together with her childhood and Halstead will butt heads with Voight, so feelings ought to be working excessive on at the least the Upstead entrance. Burzek would possibly get a break from the drama on this episode whereas Upton and Halstead cope with their very own demons.
Discover out when the “Intimate Violence” episode of Chicago P.D. Season 7 airs on Wednesday, March four at 10 p.m. ET on NBC because the third hour of the tremendous profitable One Chicago block, which was simply renewed for a whopping three extra seasons. Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET and Chicago Hearth at 9 p.m. ET earlier than P.D. Jay Halstead will drop by the March four episode of Med, so remember to tune in all night time if you wish to catch all of the P.D. motion.
