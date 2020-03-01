Chicago P.D.’s Crossover With Chicago Fire Almost Ended Very Differently

Depart a Remark
Chicago P.D. had its large crossover with Chicago Fire, and the outcomes had been a rankings hit. The way it ended might have gone a lot in a different way, although. For reference, the much-anticipated occasion included Brian Geraghty returning to reprise his function as Sean Roman. His life was turned upside-down within the crossover by the demise of his sister, Sarah.
In avenging her, Roman killed the person he held liable for her demise – her drug supplier boyfriend, Logan Peters. What occurred to Roman? The crossover ended with out him arrested for his crime. Henry “Hank” Voight opted to let Roman go after listening to his eulogy at his sister’s funeral. Chicago P.D.’s showrunner, Rick Eid, revealed the crossover nearly ended a lot in a different way for Roman, telling TV Information:
We thought of having Voight arrest him on the finish, after which we thought of him not arresting him on the finish, after which we thought of what would he actually do? Then, primarily based on the eulogy and the place Roman speaks about there isn’t any such factor as absolution and also you carry round with you what you’ve got executed endlessly… I believe, in Voight’s thoughts, that was sufficient of a penalty or a punishment for what he did, and that was the factor that type of pushed him to not arresting him.
Chicago P.D. tried on loads of totally different endings for the crossover earlier than in the end deciding to let Roman go free. Or a minimum of, within the sense that he’s not behind bars. It seems like Roman is now in an emotional jail of his personal making, burdened by the guilt he feels for the whole lot that occurred.
The ending the Chicago P.D./Chicago Fire crossover in the end selected undoubtedly makes it potential for Brian Geraghty to return as Sean Roman with out being in jail apparel. Despite the fact that the actor mentioned he has closure after leaving Chicago P.D. this time round. Tv has a approach of bringing folks again! Simply have a look at his return for the crossover.
Chicago P.D.’s showrunner defined that he explored what Voight would actually do to in the end resolve Roman’s destiny. In the long run, the choice was made that Roman’s eulogy would sway Voight into not arresting him. In fact, the ending might have taken that out of Voight’s fingers by having Roman confess earlier than the crossover ended. As a substitute, it appears he’s off the hook.
Whenever you ponder Voight’s monitor document, you see the place Chicago P.D.’s showrunner was coming from. At this level, would it not have nearly been out of character for Voight to arrest Roman?
Voight deemed the investigation into Logan Peters’ demise as not being a prime precedence for investigators. There’s at all times an opportunity that one thing might result in Roman’s duty coming to gentle on Chicago P.D. someday down the road. Roman’s former associate/love curiosity, Kim Burgess, and Voight each know he’s responsible.
For now, although, Roman is free and away from Chicago after settling issues up along with his former associate and romantic flame, Burgess. Followers will recall that pairing was damaged up when he left the present and moved to San Diego in Season 3.
Will Burgess and Adam Ruzek finally discover their approach again collectively after that breakthrough? Keep tuned to Chicago P.D. For now, Roman is out of the image once more. If the present had gone with the ending of getting Roman locked up, he would have been in Chicago indefinitely.
Learn the way Roman’s non-arrest trickles by way of new episodes of Chicago P.D. after they air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The procedural is among the many exhibits airing all through this winter and spring.
