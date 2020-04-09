Chicago P.D.’s Halstead Is Missing Upton In Season 7, So What’s Next For Upstead?

Depart a Remark
Chicago P.D. is coming to a untimely finish in Season 7, which implies some character arcs will probably be minimize shorter than initially supposed. In the case of companions Halstead and Upton, their separation and Upton’s absence will final so much longer than just a few weeks. With Upton in New York for FBI and Halstead with out his typical partner-in-crimefighting, what’s subsequent? Nicely, a clip for the April Eight episode of Chicago P.D. confirms that Halstead is lacking Upton, and the episode description for the upcoming finale is gasoline for hypothesis.
First, the sneak peek! In the clip (additionally that includes one other P.D. duo) launched forward of the April Eight episode of Chicago P.D., known as “Buried Secrets and techniques,” Halstead has a short dialog with Trudy that reveals his emotions in regards to the absence of Upton.
On condition that the episode will give attention to Ruzek, Burgess attempting to attach with Ruzek, and Intelligence investigating a kidnapping, Halstead possible received’t get the highlight for a lot of the hour. Nonetheless, try the enjoyable little scene with Trudy that proves Upton is on his thoughts, if not by his facet investigating:
What would Chicago P.D. be with out Trudy to step in and step as much as drop some truths on the Intelligence cops infrequently? Whether or not setting Upton straight on the arguably ill-advised relationship with Ruzek, serving to Burgess understand the time had come to return clear about her being pregnant, or ribbing Halstead right here about lacking his accomplice, she will be able to add some levity and perspective to the Intelligence drama.
Whereas Halstead admitting that he misses Upton as a result of she’s his accomplice isn’t fairly Upton admitting she loves Halstead, Upton didn’t must get shot for Halstead to substantiate his connection together with his accomplice. He did appear to have an (comprehensible) second of concern that Trudy knew one thing he didn’t and Upton wasn’t coming again to CPD earlier than it turned clear that Trudy was simply giving him a tough time.
Thankfully for Halstead (and followers), actress Tracy Spiridakos has assured in no unsure phrases that Upton will probably be again from her crossover to FBI, even when the manufacturing halts imply that she received’t be again till Season 8. (In case you missed Upton’s look on CBS’ FBI, yow will discover what occurred right here!) With FBI’s Season 2 finale with Upton already having aired, we will fairly safely say that what’s subsequent for Upton is Upton returning to Chicago subsequent season. What about what’s subsequent for Halstead?
To this, we will flip to the Chicago P.D. Season 7 finale, “Silence of the Night time,” airing on April 15. Primarily based on the episode description, Halstead isn’t going to be a significant participant subsequent week both. Right here’s what’s occurring:
Atwater goes undercover to take down a gun-trafficking ring, however discovers an officer from his previous is undercover in the identical group.
The excellent news is that Season 7 will seemingly finish with an Atwater-centric episode, since Atwater hasn’t essentially gotten as a lot focus this season as some viewers anticipated. The dangerous information for followers hoping for extra Upstead updates is that Halstead as soon as once more doesn’t appear more likely to be a spotlight.
In truth, Jesse Lee Soffer solely seems as Halstead in two of NBC’s promotional pictures for the Season 7 finale, each of which look to happen in the identical scene. Have a look:
Solely time will inform if Upton will get extra shoutouts in what stays of Chicago P.D. Season 7 or if Halstead lacking his accomplice will impression him within the final couple episodes, however there’s nonetheless so much to sit up for.
Atwater didn’t obtain as a lot consideration in Season 7 as I hoped primarily based on information forward of the premiere, so I’ll be glad to see him within the highlight at the least another time earlier than the tip of the season. As for Ruzek and Burgess within the April Eight episode, I simply hope that the hour ends with them on good or at the least calm phrases. They’ve had a tough sufficient season already.
Catch the ultimate episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 7 on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following new episodes of Chicago Hearth at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago Med at Eight p.m. ET., and swing by our midseason TV premiere schedule for the newest in what’s coming to the small display.
