Chicago P.D.’s Halstead Is Missing Upton In Season 7, So What’s Next For Upstead?

What would Chicago P.D. be with out Trudy to step in and step as much as drop some truths on the Intelligence cops infrequently? Whether or not setting Upton straight on the arguably ill-advised relationship with Ruzek, serving to Burgess understand the time had come to return clear about her being pregnant, or ribbing Halstead right here about lacking his accomplice, she will be able to add some levity and perspective to the Intelligence drama.