Chicago P.D.’s Jon Seda Is Returning To NBC For A Dramatic New Role

Maybe getting Jon Seda concerned will usher in audiences that may not in any other case dive into sinkhole mysteries. In spite of everything, followers went type of berserk every time he went public with the choice to finish his run on Chicago P.D. final spring. With out going into spoilers about what precisely went down, in case anybody studying continues to be catching up, Seda’s Antonio Dawson made his exit from the squad, although he hadn’t fully left the minds of his former coworkers. Fortunately, it was an amicable exit, and whereas it does not seem to be Seda is planning on returning to the function anytime quickly, maybe touchdown a brand new job at NBC would be the first step to getting Dawson again on TV.