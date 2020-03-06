Chicago P.D.’s Jon Seda Is Returning To NBC For A Dramatic New Role

Depart a Remark
For years, actor Jon Seda was an integral a part of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago lineup on NBC, having starred in each Chicago P.D. (his most important residence) and Chicago Justice after his Det. Antonio Dawson had already served as a recurring character on Chicago Fireplace. That period of his profession resulted in 2019 when the actor selected to step away, however Seda is already plotting his apocalyptic return to NBC with a model new present.
Jon Seda has been tapped for a lead function within the NBC undertaking La Brea, a high-concept drama that’s presently within the pilot levels. He’s becoming a member of the already solid Natalie Zea (Justified), Michael Raymond-James (As soon as Upon a Time), and Zyra Gorecki. (Coincidentally sufficient, maybe, Gorecki’s solely function listed on IMDb is “Caught Pedestrian” on Chicago Fireplace in 2016.)
La Brea begins off with a mysterious sinkhole all of a sudden opening up in Los Angeles. Whereas tons of individuals are little doubt affected, the present will middle on a mom (Natalie Zea) and son who’re separated from the daddy (Michael Raymond-James) and daughter (Zyra Gorecki). A part of the household will get caught up in a now primitive-leaning world together with a gaggle of random strangers, and everybody struggles not solely to outlive, but in addition to attempt to determine what the hell occurred, and the way everybody could make it again residence safely. I’ll assume the will not be working into Bugs Bunny down there.
Inside that insanity, Jon Seda will likely be taking over the function of Dr. Benjamine Glass, based on Deadline. The character is a former Navy SEAL that is aware of methods to command and conquer, though this is not precisely a state of affairs that comes up on a regular basis for the U.S. army, so it will be attention-grabbing to see how an outsider may help reverse a quasi-magical sinkhole.
That is fairly a doozy of a plot, and La Brea comes from the mind of David Appelbaum, whose profession was extra attuned to CBS tasks till final 12 months when he wrote for and co-executive produced the short-lived drama The Enemy Inside. Earlier than that, he had comparable writing and producing duties on exhibits similar to The Mentalist, Knowledge of the Crowd and NCIS: New Orleans.
Although it is solely being dealt with as a pilot proper now, La Brea might very properly make it to primetime correct if the story is dealt with with depth and precision. NBC has had some success within the otherworldly drama area because of Manifest, however numerous the community’s programming continues to be closely invested in tried and true crime dramas, with Legislation & Order: SVU main the pack with its current three-year renewal taking it to a record-breaking Season 24.
Maybe getting Jon Seda concerned will usher in audiences that may not in any other case dive into sinkhole mysteries. In spite of everything, followers went type of berserk every time he went public with the choice to finish his run on Chicago P.D. final spring. With out going into spoilers about what precisely went down, in case anybody studying continues to be catching up, Seda’s Antonio Dawson made his exit from the squad, although he hadn’t fully left the minds of his former coworkers. Fortunately, it was an amicable exit, and whereas it does not seem to be Seda is planning on returning to the function anytime quickly, maybe touchdown a brand new job at NBC would be the first step to getting Dawson again on TV.
Keep tuned to see what is going to occur with La Brea on NBC, and you should definitely take a look at our Winter and Spring TV premiere schedule to see all of the superior new and returning exhibits which can be on the way in which.
