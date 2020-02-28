Chicago P.D.’s Sophia Bush Is Heading To CBS For A New TV Show

Go away a Remark
Sophia Bush shocked a number of followers when she determined to go away her starring position as no-nonsense detective Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D. behind after 4 seasons with the hit cop drama. Now, although, she’s transferring on and followers of hers might quickly see Bush on a brand new medical drama at CBS, title Good Sam.
In accordance with Deadline, Sophia Bush has signed on for the starring position in Good Sam because the title character. Sam is a gifted coronary heart surgeon whose profession has been suppressed by her “famend and pompous boss” who has all the time failed to present Sam her due by recognizing her abilities. When her boss immediately has medical issues of his personal, although, and falls right into a coma, it permits Sam to come back into her personal, personally and professionally, when she steps up and fills his place as chief of surgical procedure.
Issues quickly get harder for Sam when her domineering boss, Griff, wakes from his coma and needs to start working once more, even when it means working beneath his former second in command, whom he’d all the time slighted. And, simply so as to add one other good twist to this complete enterprise, Griff is not simply any previous unnecessarily powerful boss, he is additionally Sam’s “overbearing blowhard” of a father. Yikes.
Good Sam comes from Katie Wech (Star, BH90210) and Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane the Virgin, Charmed), and the 2 labored collectively on the final season of Jane the Virgin, so it will appear that that they had good motive to maintain their working relationship going with this household medical drama. Wech can be writing the pilot for Good Sam, and can govt produce together with Urman and Joanna Klein.
This might be Sophia Bush’s second drama pilot in a row a CBS, with final 12 months’s Surveillance coming near a sequence order. The actress has hardly remained out of the highlight since her time on Chicago P.D. ended, although. She has a recurring position on the upcoming Hulu romantic comedy, Love, Victor (which is scheduled to premiere someday in June), had a voice position in The Incredibles 2, and was not too long ago seen on This Is Us, in a component which might recur. And, it seems that her time on NBC’s hit household drama got here due to her work on Love, Victor, so Bush is basically on a successful streak proper now.
Whereas Sophia Bush beforehand shared that there have been plenty of issues that she loved about engaged on Chicago P.D., there have been additionally many elements she wasn’t completely satisfied about, and as soon as she started to open up about why she left the present in the midst of her seven-year contract, that was made much more obvious. Bush mentioned that she informed her bosses that issues would wish to alter to ensure that her to remain on the present on the desk learn for the Season four premiere, so she gave them loads of discover about simply how sad she’d turn into.
Clearly, working situations did not change to her satisfaction, so Sophia Bush made good on her phrase to go away the difficult state of affairs behind, and after threatening to take authorized motion she was launched from her contract.
Fortunately, all that strife is behind Sophia Bush now, and followers would possibly get to see her in a daily, starring position on Good Sam. Proper now, the present remains to be within the very early levels, so there is no phrase on whether or not or not it is going to get a sequence order, when it will air or what number of episodes we would get to see. However, you may keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the most recent on that, and take a look at our 2020 premiere information for every thing else taking place in TV proper now!
