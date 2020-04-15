Chicago P.D.’s Tracy Spiridakos Talks Upton’s Bond With Rojas, Season 7 Heartbreak And More

Go away a Remark
Tracy Spiridakos’ Hailey Upton went on a wild trip all through Chicago P.D. Season 7, which culminated with a go to to FBI as the primary crossover between NBC’s One Chicago and CBS’ FBI/FBI: Most Wished shared universes. Whereas Upton gained’t be again with Chicago P.D.’s Intelligence forward of the Season 7 finale, Spiridakos spoke with CinemaBlend forward of her crossover to FBI in regards to the Upton/Rojas bond, Upton’s vulnerability and extra.
After addressing the bond between Upton and Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos shared what the bond between Upton and Rojas has meant for her character within the seventh season:
I believe she has this massive sister factor with [Rojas]. I believe that they had an instantaneous [bond]. Hailey simply needs to be there for her and shield her, and I believe particularly now that they’re roommates, she simply needs to be there for her and it has been actually enjoyable to see. And my gosh, Lisseth [Chavez] is the sweetest particular person on the planet, so in actual life too it is simply been beautiful. However as a personality, I believe it is enjoyable to see Hailey’s mushy aspect, and so typically we see it with Halstead. Each time there is a mushy little weak spot, we see it there. However I’ve cherished how a lot we have gotten to see it with Rojas, simply because I believe Hailey is basically guarded and she or he tries to maintain her feelings locked in.
Regardless of Upton’s emotions for Halstead changing into extra intense in Season 7, Tracy Spiridakos defined that transferring in with Rojas and forming that bond opened Upton as much as additional vulnerability. Contemplating Halstead has had some problems of his personal all through Season 7, the extra bond between Upton and Rojas might have come at one of the best time for everyone concerned.
In fact, the bond between Upton and Rojas resulted in Upton taking a drastic step that resulted in her crossover to FBI. After planting medicine to catch a foul man and assist a person Rojas loves get a deal from prosecution, Voight determined she’d gone too far and wanted the FBI to show her to cease crossing traces. In line with Tracy Spiridakos, this episode and second with Rojas resulted in some heartbreak. Right here’s how she put it:
And then watching Rojas have that second the place she’s within the interview room and she or he’s speaking and she or he’s crying and we see Hailey watching her and her coronary heart breaking, that any person she cares a lot about goes via this. I simply assume it has been actually attention-grabbing to play and actually cool to get to see any person who’s actually powerful and is a badass in so some ways, after which additionally is basically mushy and weak, and that does not imply you must be one or the opposite. These issues dwell within her on the similar time.
Whereas Upton has proven her vulnerability at sure factors all through her run on Chicago P.D. to date, her household historical past is all however assured to pressure Upton’s mushy aspect to floor. Halstead was Upton’s anchor when she lastly opened up about her father’s abuse in Season 7, however the episode made it fairly clear that the present had solely scratched the floor of Upton’s childhood.
Tracy Spiridakos weighed in on the opportunity of extra improvement concerning Upton’s household story in Season 8:
I do not know something, to be sincere. [laughs] We form of discover issues out as they arrive alongside. However I might like to get to see extra of it and I believe that is the opposite actually cool factor about Hailey is that there is a lot of her that is a thriller, and because the seasons go on we get to see a bit bit about her and a bit bit extra and a bit bit extra. It has been enjoyable for me to get to play and I believe getting to look at her, not figuring out what’s arising subsequent, not figuring out something actually about her. It has been actually attention-grabbing.
Whereas Upton’s household backstory won’t be a contented one, Chicago P.D. can have loads of time to inform it. Together with Chicago Fireplace, Chicago Med, and Legislation & Order: SVU, Chicago P.D. obtained a renewal order for a large three extra seasons. Assuming Upton sticks round for just a few extra years, P.D. has loads of episodes to probably develop on what made Upton the way in which she is.
As for that huge renewal, Tracy Spiridakos shared her quick response to the information and the way she came upon:
I used to be so excited! How beautiful! I used to be truly in New York when that acquired introduced and our lovely forged and crew FaceTimed me from set once they came upon, and I used to be in New York in my trailer, and we have been all screaming, simply so excited. Very very cool. So thrilling. And there’s such a terrific group of individuals to get to be round. I am thrilled for everyone.
Sadly, Chicago P.D. will wrap for Season 7 with Upton nonetheless working with OA and Co. on FBI, so she gained’t be hitting the streets of Chicago with Halstead (who has already admitted to lacking her) or the remainder of Intelligence for the Atwater-centric finale. Though CBS hasn’t formally renewed or cancelled FBI at this level, Tracy Spiridakos has already promised that Upton can be again when P.D. resumes on NBC subsequent season.
You possibly can catch the ultimate episode of Chicago P.D. Season 7 on Wednesday, April 15 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following the finales of Chicago Fireplace at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago Med at Eight p.m. ET.
