Chicago P.D.’s Tracy Spiridakos Talks Upton’s Bond With Rojas, Season 7 Heartbreak And More

I believe she has this massive sister factor with [Rojas]. I believe that they had an instantaneous [bond]. Hailey simply needs to be there for her and shield her, and I believe particularly now that they’re roommates, she simply needs to be there for her and it has been actually enjoyable to see. And my gosh, Lisseth [Chavez] is the sweetest particular person on the planet, so in actual life too it is simply been beautiful. However as a personality, I believe it is enjoyable to see Hailey’s mushy aspect, and so typically we see it with Halstead. Each time there is a mushy little weak spot, we see it there. However I’ve cherished how a lot we have gotten to see it with Rojas, simply because I believe Hailey is basically guarded and she or he tries to maintain her feelings locked in.