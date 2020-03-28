Chicago P.D.’s Tracy Spiridakos Talks What’s Up With Upstead, When She’ll Be Back And More

I feel the partnership, they solely get nearer and nearer because the time goes on. We have gotten to see them develop a lot and never solely are they companions however they’re finest mates, after which there’s the underlying different issues which can be there, at the least for Hailey. And so we have gotten to observe that develop much more this season, particularly when Halstead will get harm. Hailey all the sudden, the worry of probably dropping him and one thing occurring, I feel shocked her greater than she anticipated it to. I do not assume she fairly is aware of what to do with these emotions. So I feel it has been fascinating to see her come to phrases with possibly some deeper emotions there. And who is aware of what that’s? And if we’ll get to see what occurs with that?