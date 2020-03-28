Chicago P.D.’s Tracy Spiridakos Talks What’s Up With Upstead, When She’ll Be Back And More

Depart a Remark
Warning: spoilers forward for the March 25 episode of Chicago P.D. on NBC, known as “Traces.”
Chicago P.D. delivered a doozy of a cliffhanger with its newest episode when Upton found that Voight was sending her away from Intelligence (and her accomplice) to New York for an task with the FBI. The cliffhanger received much more thrilling when the information broke that Hailey Upton is not simply going to the FBI; she’s going to FBI! Tracy Spiridakos is leaping from NBC to CBS to look within the Season 2 finale of FBI. She spoke with CinemaBlend about how lengthy she’ll be gone, what’s up with Upstead in Season 7, and extra.
Given real-life circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, Tracy Spiridakos famous that tv has “a good way of preserving us firm at occasions once we want the corporate,” and her feedback point out that there is a lot to stay up for past present occasions, not least due to P.D.‘s mega three-season renewal. Luckily, Spiridakos shared what her leap to FBI for the Season 2 finale means for Upton’s future on Chicago P.D.:
Upton will probably be coming again. I will probably be again! I will be coming again when the present begins up once more within the new season and Upton will probably be there, completely…. I used to be thrilled to get to go to New York and work with everybody over there. They’re such an important group, after which understanding that I get to return again and be with the P.D. household once more shortly after was very thrilling.
In line with Tracy Spiridakos, Upton (and Upstead) followers need not fear that Hailey will probably be sticking with the squad over on FBI full-time, though the untimely halt in manufacturing as a result of coronavirus does imply that Hailey will not be again to Chicago P.D. for what’s going to finally be the Season 7 finale. Detective Hailey Upton of Chicago P.D. is not turning into Particular Agent Hailey Upton of FBI, even when she will not be again in Intelligence earlier than the top of the season.
This season has been a tumultuous one for Hailey, each professionally and personally. On the skilled entrance, she began crossing strains significantly sufficient that even Voight grew involved about her, leading to her task with the FBI. On the non-public entrance, she skilled a “wake-up name” about Jay Halstead, in keeping with Jesse Lee Soffer.
Tracy Spiridakos weighed in on how Hailey and Jay’s relationship has modified and developed all through P.D. Season 7:
I feel the partnership, they solely get nearer and nearer because the time goes on. We have gotten to see them develop a lot and never solely are they companions however they’re finest mates, after which there’s the underlying different issues which can be there, at the least for Hailey. And so we have gotten to observe that develop much more this season, particularly when Halstead will get harm. Hailey all the sudden, the worry of probably dropping him and one thing occurring, I feel shocked her greater than she anticipated it to. I do not assume she fairly is aware of what to do with these emotions. So I feel it has been fascinating to see her come to phrases with possibly some deeper emotions there. And who is aware of what that’s? And if we’ll get to see what occurs with that?
Chicago P.D. showcased that partnership and friendship within the latest episode when Hailey opened up about her abusive father, they usually’re clearly devoted to one another. Tracy Spiridakos confirmed that Hailey has been coming to phrases with the sudden emotions for Jay, and followers can at the least be inspired that P.D. ought to have loads of time to discover (or not discover) these emotions. One Chicago did simply get an order for 3 extra seasons, in spite of everything!
Tracy Spiridakos elaborated on how Hailey sees Jay and what he means to her:
I feel she sees him as an anchor for many the whole lot. I feel he is her accomplice, he is her finest good friend, he is her on a regular basis. So I feel he is an anchor in all elements of her job and her life. I feel she sees him as that.
Whether or not you need Upstead to turn out to be romantic or simply keep mates, I feel we are able to in all probability all agree: Jay as Hailey’s anchor, finest good friend, and “on a regular basis” is fairly cute. Chicago P.D. can get very darkish (as Season 7 proved with the brutal assault on Burgess in addition to the latest crossover with Chicago Hearth), so sturdy bonds between characters will be fairly welcome.
Contemplating how shut they’re and what occurred with Jay’s earlier accomplice, I simply needed to ask: did Hailey give Jay a heads up that one other one in every of his companions was going to New York to work with the FBI?
We did not get to see it, however I am positive after she left Voight’s workplace that was in all probability her first telephone name. I am positive of it. [laughs]
So, what’s subsequent for Upton now that she’s away from Chicago, Intelligence, and Halstead? Nicely, Tracy Spiridakos formally brings the worlds of One Chicago and FBI/FBI: Most Needed along with the FBI Season 2 finale, known as “Emotional Rescue.”
In line with the official episode description for “Emotional Rescue,” Hailey briefly joins the group, and the FBI’s “extra buttoned up surroundings” clashes together with her typical investigative strategies, which is presumably what Voight was going for. As for the FBI group, they’re going to be investigating a drug deal gone unhealthy following the invention of a faculty pupil’s physique. See Tracy Spiridakos’ FBI debut on Tuesday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
As for Chicago P.D., the following episode will probably be “Buried Secrets and techniques.” Airing on April eight at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, the episode will see the group racing to resolve a case after Ruzek witnesses a lady being kidnapped. Burgess will attempt to join with Ruzek outdoors of labor, however his distancing might imply that Burzek followers should not get too excited a couple of romantic reunion simply but.
Be positive to examine again with CinemaBlend for extra from Tracy Spiridakos forward of Hailey Upton’s short-term leap from Chicago P.D. to FBI, and keep tuned for the newest in TV and film information.
