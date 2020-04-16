Chicago P.D.’s Upton And Halstead Are ‘Falling In Love,’ So What’s Subsequent?

One other season of Chicago P.D. has come to an finish, and whereas many of the hour was a disturbing but thrilling case involving how far Atwater is keen to go for justice, there was one second of lightness courtesy of Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead. At the start went south for Atwater and Intelligence, the separated companions had a chat about pizza that was so gosh darn cute that I virtually forgot what present I used to be watching. Based on Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid, the Upstead story is just starting. So what’s subsequent?