Chicago P.D.’s Upton And Halstead Are ‘Falling In Love,’ So What’s Subsequent?

Spoilers forward for the Season 7 finale of Chicago P.D. on NBC, known as “Silence of the Night time.”
One other season of Chicago P.D. has come to an finish, and whereas many of the hour was a disturbing but thrilling case involving how far Atwater is keen to go for justice, there was one second of lightness courtesy of Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead. At the start went south for Atwater and Intelligence, the separated companions had a chat about pizza that was so gosh darn cute that I virtually forgot what present I used to be watching. Based on Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid, the Upstead story is just starting. So what’s subsequent?
Effectively, Chicago P.D.’s boss didn’t beat across the bush about Upton and Halstead’s emotions for one another. Talking with TVLine about their dynamic, Rick Eid mentioned this:
These two have robust emotions for one another. There’s no query about it. Being aside from each other solely served to strengthen what they each already knew: They’re falling in love with one another.
Absence has apparently made the guts(s) develop fonder within the case of Upton and Halstead! Effectively, if any followers had been afraid that Upton’s chemistry with OA over on FBI would result in some type of cross-network love story, I might say that Rick Eid’s feedback ought to lay these fears to relaxation.
Talking with CinemaBlend, actress Tracy Spiridakos described Halstead as Upton’s “anchor” and her “on a regular basis” when speaking what’s up with Upstead. It seems like Season Eight will lastly see these two associates and companions make the leap into romance.
As for what’s subsequent? Effectively, sadly, the literal factor that’s subsequent is a hiatus. The early halt to manufacturing not solely means Season 7 ending a number of episodes shy of its authentic order, but additionally that there’s no saying when it will likely be protected for manufacturing to start once more. This hiatus between Seasons 7 and eight might be particularly lengthy, so followers could need to put together for a protracted await for sparks to start out flying in earnest (and Upton to return to Chicago so Upstead can have their pizza outing).
As for what’s a bit bit much less literal, we will at the least have enjoyable speculating. Neither character was in a mindset particularly fitted to a romantic relationship in Season 7, what with Halstead getting shot (and nonetheless not fairly studying his lesson) and Upton happening a path so darkish that Voight was involved sufficient to ship her to the FBI. Each saved some fairly huge secrets and techniques from one another, and Upton additionally had a bond constructing with Rojas, who actually wanted a buddy.
Nonetheless, these sparks have been flying. Halstead admitted to lacking her within the penultimate episode of Season 7, and appeared fairly happy with himself when she mentioned she missed him within the Season 7 finale.
All issues thought of, I’m on board for an Upstead romance, although I see some risks in Intelligence pairing off all of the cops apart from Voight, and a possible Rojas/Atwater coupling was teased earlier than Season 7 even launched. Nonetheless, I believe a present like Chicago P.D. wants some lightness, which Burgess and Ruzek don’t have a lot anymore in any case their historical past after which their Season 7 tragedy, and Atwater in all probability has extra essential issues on his thoughts than romance after his arc within the finale.
Upton and Halstead work for me just about as a result of P.D. didn’t begin sparking them off one another and fanning the flames proper off the bat, for good motive. They actually and really turned companions and associates earlier than anything, so there’s a basis for every little thing to go nicely and/or survive the issues in case it’s a catastrophe early on.
Sadly, Chicago P.D. followers could have a protracted wait earlier than discovering out what occurs subsequent. The excellent news is that between Rick Eid’s feedback on Upton/Halstead and all of the Atwater intrigue from the Season 7 finale, followers have quite a bit to consider all through hiatus. Make sure you vote in our ballot under about whether or not or not Upstead ought to occur romantically, and swing by our 2020 spring premiere schedule for some upcoming viewing choices.
